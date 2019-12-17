Theatre Uncut Presents BUBBLE

Theatre Uncut present their new multi-faceted project Bubble written by the award-winning playwright Kieran Hurley. Bubble is a simultaneous global theatrical debate, connecting live and online audiences across borders to discuss freedom of speech in the university community and the nature of online debate. Set entirely on Facebook and written in both text and emoji the play tracks the unexpected snowball of events following the moment a male lecturer calls a female student a slut.

The script of this vital new play, which can be set in any university in any country, will be available for anyone to download free of charge between 1 Jan 2020 and 23 April 2020 and can be performed rights free in their popular model of making new political writing accessible to anyone anywhere.

Theatre Uncut are producing an online film of the play which will be streamed on the Theatre Uncut Facebook page from 23 March to 23 April in association with The Space.

The company are looking to recruit 10 student performers from universities across the world to perform the characters in this film, creating a global piece of theatrical provocation.

Artistic Directors Emma Callander and Hannah Price are encouraging as many universities, groups, theatres, schools as possible to hold screenings of the film and live performances of the play with post show discussions simultaneously across the world on March 23 2020 to create this global theatrical debate.

"Bubble is one of the most provocative, dynamic, smart plays we have read for a long time. Set entirely on facebook and written in text and emjoi it explores the disconnect between online persona and true personality, the fractured nature of online debate and how events can snowball in expected ways. We are excited to see what groups around the world make of the play and to bring together 10 international student performers to create the borderless online film of the play."

Emma Callander and Hannah Price, joint Artistic Directors of Theatre Uncut

"I'm absolutely delighted to be releasing Bubble with Theatre Uncut. Having a written and even performed in a number of short Theatre Uncut plays over the years it feels great to be back with them with this bigger, fuller offering. It's a play about a free speech, and how dangerous it can be to misunderstand what that means."

Writer Kieran Hurley

"The Space is delighted to be supporting Theatre Uncut to bring this ground-breaking online project to life. It is very exciting to be able to help artists share and explore new cultural experiences and formats with audiences, especially ones that respond to contemporary issues and encourage wider debate across society." - Fiona Morris, Chief Executive and Creative Director of The Space

Theatre Uncut have been developing their unique model of global release over the last 8 years. Over 6,500 people performing their plays in 26 countries across 4 continents so far.





