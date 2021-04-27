Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces 2021 Reopening Plans

Theatre Royal Stratford East today announces its return to live work on stage.

The previously announced The Sun, The Moon, And The Stars, written by Dipo Baruwa-Etti, directed by Nadia Fall and starring Kibong Tanji, will now play from Wed 02 - Sat 19 Jun 2021.

The previously announced Extinct, written by April De Angelis and directed by Kirsty Housley, will now play from Wed 30 Jun - Sat 17 Jul 2021.

Both The Sun, The Moon, And The Stars and Extinct will be available online for the final week of their respective runs.

Nadia Fall will direct a new production of Conor McPherson's Shining City, which will star Brendan Coyle and will run from Fri 17 Sep - Sat 23 Oct 2021.

The Stratford East Young Company will perform SCREAM FIRE (FOR THE REVOLUTION), devised and written by Natasha Brown with the Young Company, and directed by Nastazja Domaradzka, and Punk Rock by Simon Stephens and directed by Toby Clarke in Jul 2021.

The previously announced pantomime Red Riding Hood will play from Sat 27 Nov - Sat 31 Dec 2021.

Tickets for The Sun, The Moon, And The Stars, Extinct, Scream Fire (For the Revolution) and Punk Rock go on sale to access bookers and Theatre Royal Stratford East Members at noon on Tue 27 Apr 2021, and on general sale at noon on Thu 29 Apr 2021. Tickets for Shining City will go on sale at a later date.

The previously announced After The End by Dennis Kelly, directed by Lyndsey Turner will be rescheduled for early 2022, with performances to be announced at a later date.

Nadia Fall, Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East said:

"Finally, finally, finally, after much anticipation, we are incredibly excited to announce our reopening, and we will be welcoming audiences back to the theatre from 02 June, opening with Dipo Baruwa-Etti's The Sun, The Moon, And The Stars, followed by Extinct by April De Angelis. Our Youth Theatres are now also in full swing with real life rehearsals, and slowly but surely, we are making the positive steps towards bringing our beloved theatre back to life.

Despite the challenges of the past year, we still found new and innovative ways to tell stories; we staged site-specific theatre in a basketball court, made films online and broadcast on Sky Arts, as well as platforming new writing as audio plays and releasing podcasts. Welcome To Iran, our National Theatre co-production that was sadly cancelled due to the pandemic, has been made in to a radio play for BBC Radio 3 and will be broadcast on Sunday 23 May. But what we've all been craving is the return of the live communal experience, for which there is simply no substitute, and I'm thrilled to say we will be staging Shining City by the prolific, master storyteller Conor McPherson this autumn starring the brilliant Brendan Coyle.

I want to extend thanks to our generous supporters as well as grants such as the Cultural Recovery Fund, which has played a huge part in allowing us to open in a socially-distanced manner. I also want to reassure our community that we have eagerly been preparing our building for the return of artists and audiences, putting in place stringent cleaning regimes, seating plans and new routes through the theatre to ensure our staff and visitors remain safe. We cannot wait to see you all this summer."