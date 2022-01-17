Theatre Royal Brighton Announces Special Events for February

Special events coming to Theatre Royal Brighton in February 2022 have been announced!

Events include:

The Tiger Who Came To Tea Wed 2 - Thu 3 Feb

The Carpenters Story Thu 4 Feb

Russian State Ballet of Siberia Mon 7 - Wed 9 Feb

Suzanne Vega Thu 10 Feb

Come What May Fri 11 Feb

Paul Smith: Changed Sat 12 Feb

A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the book by Judith Kerr. Following a smash-hit West End season, the tea-guzzling tiger is back on the road in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos! A stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem . . . expect to be surprised!



The Carpenters Story Thu 4 Feb



During their short, 14-year career, The Carpenters became one of the best-selling music artists of all time. This unforgettable catalogue of music is now celebrated on stage in The Carpenters Story. This show features some of the most memorable songs recorded by pop's most famous brother and sister duo, including We've Only Just Begun, Top of The World, Superstar, A Song For You, (They Long To Be) Close To You and many more.





Russian State Ballet of Siberia Mon 7 - Wed 9 Feb

Formed in 1981, the Russian State Ballet of Siberia has quickly established itself as one of Russia's leading ballet companies. Join them over three days at the Theatre Royal Brighton this February, as they perform Romeo & Juliet, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake, accompanied by The Russian State Ballet Orchestra.

Romeo & Juliet Mon 7 Feb

Shakespeare's tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy is brought to life by Prokofiev's soaring score, set in bustling Renaissance Verona and with an emotionally charged choreography that befits the world's greatest love story.



The Nutcracker Tue 8 Feb

When midnight strikes on Christmas Eve, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems... toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel to an enchanted place where the magic really begins.



Swan Lake Wed 9 Feb

The greatest romantic ballet of all time is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. The dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet's most unmissable technical challenges.

Suzanne Vega: An Evening of New York Songs and Stories Thu 10 Feb



Suzanne Vega revisits some of her most New York-centric repertoire in a stunning live recording on which she is backed by long-time guitarist, Gerry Leonard, bassist Jeff Allen and keyboardist Jamie Edwards. Recorded at New York City's famed Café Carlyle in early 2019, the album includes both familiar songs like Luka and Tom's Diner and deep cuts from her catalogue like Frank and Ava and Ludlow Street. The mix of repertoire also features New York Is My Destination from Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening with Carson McCullers, Vega's one woman play about the Southern gothic novelist Carson McCullers, and a cover of her late friend Lou Reed's 'Walk on the Wild Side'. Plus guest John Smith.

Come What May - The Ultimate Tribute to Moulin Rouge Thu 11 Feb

Featuring the sensational Strictly Come Dancing Professional Robin Windsor and a cast of top West End performers. This musical extravaganza is packed with timeless classics from the movie Moulin Rouge including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade as well as featuring hits from other iconic movie musicals including Come Alive, Saturday Night's Alright, Shallow and Show Me How You Burlesque. It's a Spectacular, Spectacular evening of unforgettable dancing, dreams, adventure and above all - love!

Paul Smith: Changed Sat 12 Feb

A lot has changed for Paul in recent years. Join him for his 3rd and largest ever tour of the UK and Ireland as he once again mixes sharp, hilarious stories from his life with his trademark off the cuff wit.