Theatre Deli Announce Comedy Festival Featuring Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh

Suzi Ruffell, Seann Walsh and Rhys James headline Theatre Deli's comedy festival at The Old Library in Burgess Park, Camberwell and Theatre Deli Broadgate for its second year.

Theatre Deli will bring these big names to small spaces across the capital this July with their second annual Deli Comedy Festival, offering top class acts in intimate settings.

From famous TV comedians to breakthrough acts, Theatre Deli are bringing together an eclectic month-long programme of high quality comedy just in time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Deli Comedy Festival will feature stand-up, sketch comedy, character comedy and even eco-comedy, as part of London Climate Action Week. Following Sadiq Khan's declaration of a climate emergency, the first ever London Climate Action Week will be held from 1-8 July, with Theatre Deli's eco-comedy night featured on 6 July.

The double-billed previews will take place across two London venues - Theatre Deli Broadgate, in the heart of the City and the Old Library, nestled in Camberwell's Burgess Park.

Theatre Deli is committed to offering high quality art at accessible prices, and as such they have for a second year, teamed up with the Creation Trust to provide £5 tickets for local residents each night, where emerging comedians from under-represented backgrounds perform alongside established names.

Alongside household names including Suzi Ruffell, Seann Walsh and Rhys James, the festival features over 25 of the most raved about comedians from the UK comedy circuit and beyond; comedians such as Virgin Radio presenter Matt Richardson, Channel 4 regular Sophie Duker, and Rosie Jones, star of one of this year's Guardian's best Edinburgh shows.

Artistic Director, Jessica Brewster said; "We're delighted to bring back the Deli Comedy Festival for its second year. The jam-packed festival of sneak previews of some of the best comedy that will be appearing at this year's Edinburgh Festival, both in the heart of the city and the heart of beautiful Burgess Park. As an arts organisation supporting emerging artists as well as established acts, we're offering audiences the opportunity to discover the next generation of comedians alongside familiar faces. In this current political climate, what better to break the tension than a drink and a good laugh?"

The full line up of artists and ticket information can be found by visiting Theatre Deli's website at theatredeli.co.uk/delicomedy.

In partnership with; United Agents, Off The Kerb, Avalon Management, Chambers Management, Ebdon Management, Hannah Layton Management, UTC Artist Management and independently with artists.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You