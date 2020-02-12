Theatre And Dance At Wayne State Presents The 91st Annual Spring Dance Concert At The Historic Bonstelle Theatre

The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, a program within the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University is proud to present its 91st Annual Spring Dance Concert at the Bonstelle Theatre. It sure to excite audiences as student dancers celebrate the artistry and athleticism of dance at the final dance concert at the historic Bonstelle Theatre.

Ninety-one years ago, the Academy Awards held their first celebration. Douglas Fairbanks started in the part-talkie film, The Iron Mask. Maggie Allesee, our namesake and benefactor, was born, and the first Spring Dance Concert was held at Wayne State University. This year, the Spring Dance Concert brings commercial and concert dance together through the the remarkable power of guest artist, faculty, and student choreography in a two-show-only event.

Esteemed guest artists bring Heels, Jit, and Jazz choreography the concert dance stage in four new works created for Wayne State Dance students. Marc Spaulding, a Los Angeles-based educator, choreographer, and dancer, connects the dancers in his piece through the same pulse and vibration that drives the atmosphere of a futuristic "silent disco." Wayne State Dance alumna Della Hamby's commercial dance piece explores and showcases the strength of her nine female dancers and how one's image is perceived and felt. Founder of the dance company, Hardcore Detroit, Haleem "Stringz" Ar-Rasheed's choreography showcases Detroit's urban cultural dance form, known as Jit. And finally, Jill Cassidy, founder of the Motor City Choreography Collective, presents a piece which shows the hustle and bustle of a day once normalcy has come and gone.

The 2019 Spring Dance Concert also features pieces choreographed Wayne State University dance faculty. Director of dance, Meg Paul, brings contemporary ballet to the Bonstelle stage with a piece takes you through the haze and to an other-wordly, industrial, dystopian world. Dr. RAS Mikey Courtney revisits an Ethio-Modern Dance which follows a day in the life of a warrior tribe on a journey to atone presence within the collective 'One', while driven by the Spirit of pulse.

Two of Wayne State's student dance companies, To Sangana and Dance Workshop will also be presenting excerpts from pieces shown during each company's respective season. Karen Prall, dance faculty and director of To Sangana, presents a piece which tells a story of Mother Africa's glory and her collapse by the force of outsiders. Student choreographers Amanda Benjey, Taylor Craft, Kayla Gonzalez and Joseph Mattar, under the artistic direction of dance faculty Bryan and Shaina Baira, showcase a window into the lives of 13 young artists and their constant hunger for authenticity in Detroit.

Senior BFA dance majors Rachel Andes, Haley Candela, and Hannah Rittmueller were also selected to present choreography representing four years of artistic inquiry as a part of Spring Dance Concert.

Additionally, Company One Dance will perform a student matinee concert on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. Public tickets for Company One's performance can be purchased by calling 313- 577-2972, and teachers interested in booking Company One's tour can contact the Box Office or visit theatreanddanceatwayne.com to learn more.



Please be advised that portions of this concert contain adult content which may not be suitable for children.

Tickets for the Spring Dance Concert range from $15 for students and children to $27 for adults. Fees may apply. For more information and tickets, visit theatreanddanceatwayne.com or call 313-577-2972. The Box Office is available Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.





