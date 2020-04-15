Theatr Clwyd and Papertrail's Project Hush Postponed

Theatr Clwyd and Papertrail's new site-specific production of Project Hush has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Project Hush, written by Matthew Bulgo with Manon Wyn Jones and Yasuro Ito, concept by Bridget Keehan, promised to follow the success of autumn 2019's critically-acclaimed Mold Riots, was inspired by the secret history of those who worked at the Rhydymwyn munitions factory, close to Theatr Clwyd's home in Mold, where the feasibility of an atomic bomb was tested.

Theatr Clwyd's Artistic Director Tamara Harvey said:

"It's horrible having to make the decision to postpone Project Hush. Mold Riots - our first production of this kind, was a huge achievement not just for the theatre, but most importantly for the people we proudly serve. We were working so hard to ensure Project Hush would follow in its footsteps and tell this important local, yet international, story with passion and care.

Sadly in these challenging times the creation of a large-scale, technically complex and community-led production is impossible. Without the time needed to create this show with our community, we know that we couldn't deliver the world class production that this story and our audiences deserve. We remain committed to producing Project Hush in the future, and in the meantime we're working on new ways for our community to get involved with Theatr Clwyd in the weeks and months to come, at a time when they need us most."

Bridget Keehan, Artistic Director of Welsh theatre company Papertrail and the show's director said:

"We were so excited to be making this show and sharing this incredible story with audiences in north east Wales and beyond, but the safety and wellbeing of everyone is what matters most. So, for now Project Hush is on hold, but we look forward to the day we can gather together with the community and begin rehearsals. Papertrail will continue to work with Theatr Clwyd to bring Project Hush to fruition. In the meantime, Papertrail continues to make new creative projects and find inventive ways to bring inspiring stories to light at this challenging time."

While Theatr Clwyd's work on stage has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, its vital work in supporting its community in Flintshire and beyond has continued.

Before the lockdown food from the theatre's kitchens was distributed to local food banks with further distribution planned for this week, creative care packages were delivered to those with early onset memory loss and their carers while a substantial programme of free-to-access digital creative content has been created through the Theatr Clwyd Together/Ynghyd project.

As an industry leader in Arts and Health, Theatr Clwyd is now continuing much of its vital work digitally - from connecting with refugee families to online workshops and regular phone calls for isolated and vulnerable community members. The theatre will also host the Welsh Blood Service as they raise vital blood donations for the NHS from 15 - 17 April, and 1 - 5 June.





