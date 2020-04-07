Theatr Clwyd To Become Venue For Blood Donations

Theatr Clwyd has announced that the building will be used by the Welsh Blood Service as a venue for blood donations, from 15-17 April. During this time, the Welsh Blood Service have moved to using fewer venues so that they can ensure the environments are safer.

As a service, Welsh Blood Service are working hard to put in place various additional measures within clinics, including enhanced environmental cleaning, effective hand hygiene, increased donor screening and Social Distancing aimed to both reduce the social interaction of individuals within clinics and the prevention of spread of COVID19 during the pandemic.

The sessions are by appointment only. People can book online or call 0800 252266. For more information on donating blood, please visit https://www.welsh-blood.org.uk/virus-covid-19/

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd's Executive Director, said: "Blood donation is vital at this challenging time and we're proud to be hosting the Welsh Blood Service again. We'd encourage people to continue to support the Welsh Blood Service and the NHS, and visit www.welsh-blood.org.uk to find out how you can help."

Alan Prosser, Director of the Welsh Blood Service, added: "We are asking our amazing blood donors to go the extra mile - literally - to help our NHS at this difficult time. Under normal circumstances we organise donation sessions close to where our donors live but these aren't normal circumstances, so we are condensing our collections programme into fewer venues. We urge anyone who is eligible and would like to make a lifesaving blood donation to visit our website to find and book an appointment at a regional donation hub near them - even if it isn't the venue they usually attend."

This announcement comes during a time in which Theatr Clwyd is supporting their audiences and local community through the major creative programme, Theatr Clwyd Together | Theatr Clwyd Ynghyd - encouraging and facilitating creativity amongst their audiences and in their community, reaching out to local schoolchildren and the wider public, supporting those that rely on Theatr Clwyd's outreach programmes, and offering cross-arts engagement to those in need.

To take part in Theatr Clwyd Together | Theatr Clwyd Ynghyd, please visit https://www.theatrclwyd.com/together for more information.





