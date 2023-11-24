Theatr Clwyd Launches Fundraising Auction

The silent auction is now live and will continue until 2 December.

Nov. 24, 2023

Theatr Clwyd Launches Fundraising Auction

Theatr Clwyd presents an online auction stuffed full of incredible experiences, wonderful treats and fantastic prizes, as part of the venue's fundraising campaign Light Up Theatr Clwyd where every donation is doubled.

The silent auction is now live and will continue until 2 December. Open to everyone, some of the unforgettable experiences and special items up for grabs include:

  • Two Hospitality Tickets to see Bruce Springsteen at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (5 May 2024).
        • A pair of hospitality tickets for Wales' final round of the 2024 Six Nations Campaign in a clash against Italy at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. (16 March 2024)
  • A handmade Witches costume from His Dark Materials
  • Afternoon Tea at The Ritz, London
  • A pair of seats from the Theatr Clwyd cinema
  • A Private Party for 25 guests at Waffle Box, Mold
  • A bespoke handmade Great Gatsby Costume made by Theatr Clwyd's wardrobe team.

Just in time for Christmas this is a wonderful way to support your local theatre and get the perfect gift for yourself or that person who has everything. To find out more and make a bid online visit www.theatrclwyd.com/give-big. All winning bids directly support Theatr Clwyd's capital redevelopment works.

The silent auction forms part of a whole week of activities with Theatr Clwyd, including a unique event at Brynkinalt Hall with dinner and entertainment on 2 December. This event will include performances from Theatr Clwyd favourites Catrin Aaron (Little Voice) and Caitlin Drake (Pavilion), fine dining from esteemed Welsh chef Dai Davies, and an opportunity to secure one of three top prizes auctioned live at the event by BBC's Flog It! auctioneer, Adam Partridge. Limited tickets remain. To book visit www.theatrclwyd.com/give-big



