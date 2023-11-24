Theatr Clwyd Launches Fundraising Auction

The silent auction is now live and will continue until 2 December.
Theatr Clwyd presents an online auction stuffed full of incredible experiences, wonderful treats and fantastic prizes, as part of the venue's fundraising campaign Light Up Theatr Clwyd where every donation is doubled.
The silent auction is now live and will continue until 2 December. Open to everyone, some of the unforgettable experiences and special items up for grabs include:
Just in time for Christmas this is a wonderful way to support your local theatre and get the perfect gift for yourself or that person who has everything. To find out more and make a bid online visit www.theatrclwyd.com/give-big. All winning bids directly support Theatr Clwyd's capital redevelopment works.
The silent auction forms part of a whole week of activities with Theatr Clwyd, including a unique event at Brynkinalt Hall with dinner and entertainment on 2 December. This event will include performances from Theatr Clwyd favourites Catrin Aaron (Little Voice) and Caitlin Drake (Pavilion), fine dining from esteemed Welsh chef Dai Davies, and an opportunity to secure one of three top prizes auctioned live at the event by BBC's Flog It! auctioneer, Adam Partridge. Limited tickets remain. To book visit www.theatrclwyd.com/give-big
