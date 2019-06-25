Theatr Clwyd Announces The Appointment Of Public Art Specialists For Major Capital Redevelopment Project

Theatr Clwyd today announces that Welsh artist Bedwyr Williams and curator/producer Aldo Rinaldi will join the theatre's Capital Redevelopment Project to ensure that public art is central to the redeveloped building. The Capital Redevelopment Project will see the 43-year-old Theatr Clwyd undergo a major refit to reimagine the public spaces, enhance facilities and create a greener, more efficient, sustainable building for the 21st century.

Bedwyr Williams and Aldo Rinaldi will work alongside world-renowned architects Haworth Tompkins whose previous projects have included the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Liverpool Everyman and the Young Vic to form the public art and engagement strategy for the new building, complimenting Theatr Clwyd's core purpose of live theatrical experience.

Bedwyr and Aldo will weave the work of regional, national and International Artists into the visitor experience inside and outside the building, echoing Theatr Clwyd's commitment to bring creatives and audiences together from all walks of life. Their work will use visuals, text and spoken word, reflecting Wales' strong oral tradition, its people and communities, and the Welsh language.

Artistic Director of Theatr Clwyd Tamara Harvey said:

"Bedwyr and Aldo are an inspiring addition to our Capital Redevelopment Project team.

The vision, wit and creativity they will bring in commissioning, curating and creating work made by Welsh, national and International Artists will enrich our hilltop for generations to come."

Theatr Clwyd's Capital Redevelopment Project has attracted the largest ever grant - of 1.012m - from Arts Council of Wales for this development stage of a project.

Kath Davies, Director of Arts Funding, Arts Council of Wales said:

"Theatr Clwyd is one of Wales's most important cultural assets and we're delighted to support its redevelopment. Bedwyr and Aldo will bring a unique artistic insight to the project team on the Design Team and will offer a strong international and Welsh perspective. They are keen to reflect the voices and stories of local people within the building, and it will be exciting to see how this unfolds."

Bedwyr Williams and Aldo Rinaldi said:

"We are delighted to have been appointed to develop a public art strategy for Theatr Clwyd, embedding artist thinking in the design of renewed Theatre. We are looking forward to working with Theatr Clwyd's visionary team, and Haworth Tompkins Architects, who have created some of the most beautiful and creative theatre spaces in the country. This project is also the first project we shall collaborate on in our native Wales, and we are excited and committed to reflecting the rich art scene of Wales as part of the formation of our vision."





