The World Premiere of Katie Redford's TAPPED Comes to Theatre503

Bethany Cooper Productions today announces its inaugural production is the world première of Katie Redford's debut play Tapped, in a co-production with Theatre503. Directed by Piers Black, the production opens at Theatre503 on 12 April, with previews from 5 April, and runs until 23 April 2022.

Katie Redford, said today, "The first short play I ever wrote was on at Theatre503, so to have my debut professional play there is really exciting. Tapped is a play about eating too many Club biscuits, never getting round to fixing the shower and reminiscing about the days of SMTV Live. But fundamentally, it's also about feeling stuck and fiercely longing for human connection. Even if we do share different opinions on which is the best Club biscuit. (The green one. Always the green one.)"

Tapped is a heart-warming comedy that explores the importance of acceptance, fulfilment and (lack of) hope. In Stapleford, Nottingham, aka Stabbo, we meet Gavi, Jen and Dawn at an amateur self-help group who all share one commonality; they're desperate for escapism.

A play about fears, hopes, having big dreams in small places and how the idea of change is far easier said than done.

Katie Redford is a writer and performer. She's a BAFTA Rocliffe TV Comedy Winner and was also part of the BBC Comedy Writersroom. Her short film Ghosted starring Alison Steadman, which she co-wrote, produced and performed in, was supported by BFI Network in association with Film Hub Midlands. Her debut drama Yellow Lips recently aired on BBC Radio 4, which she also plays the lead in. As an actor her television credits include Alma's Not Normal, Still Open All Hours and Mount Pleasant.

Piers Black is a director, writer and dramaturg. He is Artistic Director of Ransack Theatre, was previously Resident Director at the Almeida Theatre, and trained on the National Theatre Directors' Course where he went on to be a Staff Director.

