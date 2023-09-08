The West End Sings Whitney Houston at The Crazy Coqs

The Crazy Coqs continues its season of new shows from the heart of the glittering West End, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End and Beyond, presented by Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Olivia Zacharia.

Join in for a celebration of the biggest songs of Whitney Houston.

The concert is on 10 September at 7pm.

Performers:

Mhairi Angus: (Heathers the Musical, Third Wheel, Christmas On Mistletoe Farm)

Charlie Fights: (Saturday Night Fever, Bond by Candlelight)

Orama Saukila: (The West End Gospel Choir, CK Gospel Choir, Souls of Prophecy)

Nathaniel Morrison: (Moulin Rouge, Waitress, Five Guys Named Moe, Jersey Boys, Hairspray and Creator of The West End Gospel Choir))

Kyle Taylor Parker: (Kinky Boots (Broadway), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Broadway), In The Heights (US Tour), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Off-Broadway), Dreamgirls, Hair