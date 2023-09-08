The West End Sings Whitney Houston at The Crazy Coqs

The concert is on 10 September at 7pm.

The West End Sings Whitney Houston at The Crazy Coqs

The Crazy Coqs continues its season of new shows from the heart of the glittering West End, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End and Beyond, presented by Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Olivia Zacharia.

Join in for a celebration of the biggest songs of Whitney Houston.

Performers:

Mhairi Angus: (Heathers the Musical, Third Wheel, Christmas On Mistletoe Farm)

Charlie Fights: (Saturday Night Fever, Bond by Candlelight)

Orama Saukila: (The West End Gospel Choir, CK Gospel Choir, Souls of Prophecy)

Nathaniel Morrison: (Moulin Rouge, Waitress, Five Guys Named Moe, Jersey Boys, Hairspray and Creator of The West End Gospel Choir))

Kyle Taylor Parker: (Kinky Boots (Broadway), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Broadway), In The Heights (US Tour), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Off-Broadway), Dreamgirls, Hair




