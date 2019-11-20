The Voice Project Choir Presents Three Performances of '…And Is This A Dream?'

The Voice Project Choir presents '...And is this a Dream?' at the Shoe Factory St Mary's Works, Norwich, Saturday 30th November 2019, 5.30pm; 7.15pm & 9.00pm.

Norwich's multi award-winning Voice Project Choir have announced three concerts of new seasonal music to take place on Saturday 30 November at St Mary's Works in Norwich.

'... And is this a Dream?' is a new, staged piece for a choir of over one hundred voices and soloists in the highly atmospheric concrete industrial spaces of the former shoe factory.

There will be twelve songs each of which depicts a dreamscape. For this promenade performance the audience will be invited to take a journey through the interior of a building that has been inhabited by others, evoking the half-lit, liminal world of dreaming.

'...And is this a Dream?' is a further development from The Arms of Sleep, the groundbreaking overnight choral piece developed by The Voice Project for the Norfolk & Norwich and Brighton Festivals. The title is inspired by The Birds of East London by poet Stephen Watts, a long-term Voice Project collaborator.

Co-director Jonathan Baker says "Working in St Mary's Works is a new departure for us. I'm really looking forward to working in the acoustic of this iconic factory building which was right at the heart of Norwich industry for so many years. Hearing a hundred-voice choir in there will be something very special".

Music for the concerts has been specially written by Helen Chadwick, Orlando Gough and Jonathan Baker.

Words are by George Szirtes, Mary Oliver and Wallace Stevens.

Featured soloists are:

Lisa Cassidy - soprano

Sianed Jones - soprano

Sian Croose - alto

Jeremy Avis - tenor

Jonathan Baker - bass

Adrian Lever - piano

The Voice Project Choir is conducted by Sian Croose and directed by Jonathan Baker and Sian Croose

The Voice Project was founded in 2008 by experienced singers and educators Sian Croose and Jonathan Baker as an education charity to run regular courses in singing for people of all abilities. The choir is totally open access and anyone can join whether they have any experience of singing or not. Despite this, their performances are produced to exacting professional standards. The choir has been regularly commissioned by Norfolk & Norwich Festival and performed with significant guests from the jazz and contemporary music fields. Their broadcasts include TV on BBC 1 and ITV, prime time French television and radio broadcasts on BBC Radio 3 and Radio 4. For full details of all the Voice Project's activities visit www.voiceproject.co.uk

Tickets

£20 (donation rate)

£15 (standard)

£10 (concessions)

Available from www.voiceproject.co.uk





