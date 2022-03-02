The UK's leading disabled-led theatre company comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month.

Graeae will bring Kerbs, the debut play by Wolverhampton-based playwright and poet Michael Southan, as part of a national tour co-produced with Belgrade Theatre Coventry, where it premiered in February. This marks the beginning of Graeae's 40th anniversary year and a return to the city of Coventry where the company was conceived back in the early 1980s.

Directed by Artistic Director of DaDa Fest, Nickie Miles-Wildin, who has a long association with Graeae, Kerbs explores taboos around sex, romance and disability. It can be seen at the SJT from 23 to 26 March.

"I haven't come here to drink tea - Toni, we're off out to find the nearest happy hour."

Lucy and David are dating. Or at least, they're trying to.

Faced with first-date disasters, a few crossed wires and Lucy's mum, what they really need is a bit of space, a bit of fun - and ideally some independence. Escaping for the weekend to a caravan park in Somerset, it's time for them to find out if their spark will finally catch, or burn everything to the ground.

Kerbs is performed by Maya Coates, Jack Hunter and Rekha John-Cheriyan.

The Kerbs dramaturg is Ola Animashawun, The Assistant Director is Britny Virginia, and the show is designed by Amanda Mascarenhas. The Lighting, Video and Creative Captioning Designer is Joshua Pharo, and the Sound Designer is Charlotte Barber. The Movement and Intimacy Director is Angela Gasparetto.

Michael Southan is a playwright and poet. He is an alumni of Birmingham Repertory Theatre's Foundry development programme and was a member of BBC Writersroom's first Writers' Access Group in 2018. Michael's radio drama A Moment's Paws was part of the Connections series nominated for a BBC Audio Drama Award in 2021.

Kerbs is a co-production between Graeae and Belgrade Theatre Coventry for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021. It will feature Graeae's signature integrated creative captioning and audio description at every show. A digital version will also be made available for home-viewing at the end of the run.

Kerbs can be seen at the SJT from 23 to 26 March at 7.30pm, plus 24 March at 1.30pm and 26 March at 2.30pm. The performance at 7.30pm on Saturday 26 march is socially distanced. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.