The UK Choir Festival Announces 2023/24 Season

The UK Choir Festival has announced its 2023/24 season, featuring three exciting events across London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Since its inception in 2016, the UK Choir Festival has become one of the most awe-inspiring choral festivals in the world. Over 5000 in over 200 choirs from across the globe, including the UK, United States, India, Iceland, and Ireland, have attended the festival and left with unforgettable memories.

We are proud to partner with Rayburn Tours, who help us bring this incredible festival to life. Rayburn Tours is one of the leading cultural tour operators in the UK, providing tailored travel experiences to schools, clubs, and individuals worldwide. Their expertise in choral music and travel has been instrumental in making the UK Choir Festival a truly international event.

The UK Choir Festival 2023/24 season promises to be bigger and better than ever before. We are delighted to welcome some of the best workshop leaders in the UK, including Craig Lees, Mat Wright, Carla Jane, Suzzie Vango, Charles MacDougall, Russell Scott, and Audrey Mattis. They will lead workshops and provide expert guidance and inspiration to choirs of all levels and abilities.

The workshops are designed to be interactive and engaging, covering a range of topics from vocal technique and choral arranging to performance skills and stage presence.

From musical theatre and gospel to pop and classical, there will be something for everyone. All choirs are welcome.

Whether you are a seasoned choir performer or just starting out, the UK Choir Festival is the perfect opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded individuals. You will have the chance to meet and collaborate with other choirs, exchange ideas and experiences, and make new friends.

Tickets for the 2023/24 season are now available, starting at just £30 and can be purchased from our website at www.ukchoirfestival.com.

Venues and Dates

Birmingham October 8th, 2023 Ruddock Performing Arts Centre

London October 28th, 2023 Harrow School

Manchester February 24th, 2024 Manchester High School for Girls