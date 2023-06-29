The UK Choir Festival Announces 2023/24 Season

Since its inception in 2016, the UK Choir Festival has become one of the most awe-inspiring choral festivals in the world.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 2 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

The UK Choir Festival Announces 2023/24 Season

The UK Choir Festival has announced its 2023/24 season, featuring three exciting events across London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Since its inception in 2016, the UK Choir Festival has become one of the most awe-inspiring choral festivals in the world. Over 5000 in over 200 choirs from across the globe, including the UK, United States, India, Iceland, and Ireland, have attended the festival and left with unforgettable memories.

We are proud to partner with Rayburn Tours, who help us bring this incredible festival to life. Rayburn Tours is one of the leading cultural tour operators in the UK, providing tailored travel experiences to schools, clubs, and individuals worldwide. Their expertise in choral music and travel has been instrumental in making the UK Choir Festival a truly international event.

The UK Choir Festival 2023/24 season promises to be bigger and better than ever before. We are delighted to welcome some of the best workshop leaders in the UK, including Craig Lees, Mat Wright, Carla Jane, Suzzie Vango, Charles MacDougall, Russell Scott, and Audrey Mattis. They will lead workshops and provide expert guidance and inspiration to choirs of all levels and abilities.

The workshops are designed to be interactive and engaging, covering a range of topics from vocal technique and choral arranging to performance skills and stage presence.

From musical theatre and gospel to pop and classical, there will be something for everyone. All choirs are welcome.

Whether you are a seasoned choir performer or just starting out, the UK Choir Festival is the perfect opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded individuals. You will have the chance to meet and collaborate with other choirs, exchange ideas and experiences, and make new friends.

Tickets for the 2023/24 season are now available, starting at just £30 and can be purchased from our website at www.ukchoirfestival.com.

 

Venues and Dates

Birmingham October 8th, 2023 Ruddock Performing Arts Centre

London October 28th, 2023 Harrow School

Manchester February 24th, 2024 Manchester High School for Girls




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The Actors Church Holds First Dedicated Pride Event Featuring West End Stars This Weekend Photo
The Actors' Church Holds First Dedicated Pride Event Featuring West End Stars This Weekend

The Actors' Church will hold its first Pride event this weekend as part of its Theatre in the Garden, its dedicated summer season filled with Shakespearean comedy, puppetry, comedy, musical theatre concerts and new takes on classic tales. 

2
DUMBLEDOOR IS SO GAY Comes to Southwark Playhouse in August Photo
DUMBLEDOOR IS SO GAY Comes to Southwark Playhouse in August

After two highly successful runs at VAULT Festival and Pleasance London, winner of the VAULT Festival Origins Award and Offie-nominated phenomenon, Dumbledore Is So Gay returns to London this August at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

3
Ailey 2 Is Back In The UK For A 12-venue Tour Opening in September Photo
Ailey 2 Is Back In The UK For A 12-venue Tour Opening in September

As Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater departs the UK following performances at the Edinburgh International Festival and Sadler's Wells, the incredible young dancers of Ailey 2 will embark on a 12-venue tour presented by Dance Consortium.

4
Hugh Dennis Joins BLEAK EXPECTATIONS as Guest Narrator For One Week Only Photo
Hugh Dennis Joins BLEAK EXPECTATIONS as Guest Narrator For One Week Only

Comedian and actor Hugh Dennis will join the cast of Caroline Leslie’s production of Mark Evans’ Bleak Expectations as the Guest Narrator for one week only from 11-16 July at London’s Criterion Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CONVICTED FLOWER
The Etcetera Theatre (8/25-8/27)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus
VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You