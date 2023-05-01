The Tiger Lillies Will Embark on 'From The Circus To The Cemetery' UK Tour

After years away touring the world, the Olivier Award-winning godfathers of alternative cabaret, the legendary alternative-rock trio The Tiger Lillies embark on a European tour of their highly-acclaimed back catalogue of music with their show 'From the Circus to the Cemetery', to coincide with the release of their first 'best of' album, 'The Worst of The Tiger Lillies'. The UK leg will see them appear all over the country, performing songs like Roll Up, Danced All Night and Boatman, that haven't been played in years from 4th May to 10thJune 2023.

The Grammy-nominated Godfathers of alternative cabaret return with a career spanning concert. Expect dark and deviant theatrics as they delve into their back catalogue presenting their most famous songs alongside new surprises.

With an international reputation for being one of the foremost avant-garde bands in the world, Olivier award winners The Tiger Lilliesnever cease to surprise, shock and entertain with their inimitable musical style, conjuring up the macabre magic of pre-war Berlin and fusing it with the savage edge of punk.

The world of The Tiger Lillies is dark, peculiar and varied, with moments of deep sadness, cruel black humour and immense beauty. The three-piece band consists of Martyn Jaques, Adrian Stout and Budi Butenop, who together create a unique theatrical sound and whose signature blend of chanson, opera, and Romany Gypsy music. Their shows have gone down a storm with audiences all over the world, playing concerts and theatre shows such as The Tiger Lillies Christmas Carol, The Ancient Mariner and the West End hit Shockheaded Peter.

Notable achievements include the band winning two Olivier Awards for the cult hit musical Shockheaded Peter and a Grammy nomination for their album The Gorey End, released in 2003. You can catch them at a venue near you from 4th May onwards.

Tour Dates 2023

4th May - Oxford Playhouse

5th May - Milton Keynes The Stables

6th May - Stockton The Arc

11th May - Bury St Edmunds Apex

12th May - Norwich Theatre

13th May - Cambridge Junction

18th May - Nottingham Playhouse

20th May - St Albans Arena

21st May - Taunton Brewhouse

26th May - Manchester Home

27th May - Leeds City Varieties

28th May - Liverpool Epstein Theatre

1st June - Brighton Old Market

2nd June - Brighton Old Market

3rd June - London Cadogan Hall

9th June - Portsmouth New Theatre

10th June - Bristol Redgrave Theatre