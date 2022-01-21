The Thinking Drinkers Pub Quiz Comes to Leicester Square

After 18 months doing a lot of selfless work for charity, The Thinking Drinkers are embarking on a national tour with their brand-new, possibly record-breaking new show - which gets the rounds in, in more ways than one.

The "Thinking Drinkers Pub Quiz" is an interactive imbibing experience that sees every audience member getting FIVE FREE drinks while competing for amazing prizes in a cabaret-style quiz hosted by Tom Sandham and Ben McFarland, award-winning drinks experts, comedians. Hooch historians and alco-demics

In stark contrast to those tedious Zoom quizzes everyone got bored with back in April 2019, this very funny, fact-filled show pulls down the pants of the pandemic and breathes life back into the iconic elbow-bending institution that is the proper pub quiz.

"The last 18 months have been very difficult for everyone and has raised a lot of profound questions about us as a society," said Ben. "Rest assured, none of those questions will be in our Pub Quiz. Instead, expect to discover how drink has influenced every aspect of humanity - from geography and language to history, religion, the animal kingdom and, most crucially, our ability to name five London Underground stations named after pubs."

"Some people reckon that drink can decrease the number of brain cells but our Pub Quiz is sure to perk up your prefrontal cortex and increase them...probably," said Tom. "While everyone enjoys a quality collection of complimentary drinks, we'll be taking everyone on an entertaining and intoxicating journey through history - while putting them through an extremely thorough quizzical."

The interactive imbibing quiz will see theatre-goers going head-to-head with a quiz sheet and pencil in one hand - and a selection of first-class, flavoursome fermentables in the other. These include a superb small-batch, sustainable UK gin; a proper pilsner-style London lager; a sensational Venezuelan sipping rum and a wonderful Japanese whisky.

Hosted by the UK's leading, and only, "pioneers of alcohol-based comedy", the Thinking Drinkers Pub Quiz is a truly awesome and unique night out that those boring old men sat at the bar who win every week can't spoil.

There'll be no mobile phones. No googling. No going to the toilet to phone a friend (you are allowed go to the toilet for a wee...) and no quibbling over half points. But there will be five delicious, dapper drinks. Did we mention the free drinks? Oh, and don't forget the prizes. They're good too.

So, escape your armchair and come slide gently onto the bar stool of drinking discovery as the Thinking Drinkers prove, once and for all, that many of life's most important - and utterly irrelevant - questions can be found at the bottom of a glass.

For tickets visit: https://www.thinkingdrinkers.com/events/