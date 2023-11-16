The Sugar Plum Fairy Comes To Leeds With THE NUTCRACKER

Northern Ballet will bring the festive season to the fore in two weeks time as The Nutcracker, makes its much anticipated return to Leeds Grand Theatre.

The ballet tells the story of Clara and her wooden Nutcracker doll that is much more than it seems. As the clock strikes midnight she finds herself being whisked away on a magical adventure through a winter wonderland filled with dancing snowflakes and a whole host of colourful characters.

Synonymous with Christmas, The Nutcracker is one of the world's favourite ballets and has delighted audiences, young and old, for over 100 years. The perfect introduction to classical ballet, The Nutcracker has something for everyone, from the iconic dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to an epic battle between the Nutcracker Prince and the villainous Mouse King.

The ballet is set to Tchaikovsky's instantly recognisable music, played live by the Northern Ballet Sinfonia, sure to fill audiences with festive cheer from the very first note.

Tickets are now on sale, visit northernballet.com/nutcracker to find out more and book.

The Nutcracker Unwrapped: Under 30s Event

This week Northern Ballet have announced an exclusive Under 30s event on Thursday 30 November in partnership with Kino, allowing young people in Leeds to experience the ultimate festive ballet for just £15 including a complimentary pre-show drink and programme.

Tickets are limited so early booking is recommended. Visit northernballet.com/the-nutcracker-unwrapped to find out more and secure tickets.