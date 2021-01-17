The Showmen Return to Gluttony With Three Shows for 2021

The Showmen, creators of the sell-out success Fringe shows THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW and the ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW will return to Adelaide with three productions in The Flamingo at Gluttony for the 2021 Fringe.

In addition to presenting new versions of The Greatest Magic Show and the Adults Only Magic Show, they will present a new family spectacular, CIRCUS, to play in The Flamingo @ Gluttony from February 20 to March 21 on weekends and public holidays only.

CIRCUS is the latest trailblazing show in The Showmen's repertoire for children and family entertainment; and is set to star some fan-favourites including the incredibly talented young acrobats, and Australia's Got Talent favourites Diamond Duo; as well as ex-Rouge performer Tara Boom. Showmen co-founder Sam Hume said, 'CIRCUS was designed from the ground up during Melbourne's long COVID lockdown and brings together years of experience in the industry, in a mega show to celebrate the importance of being different. CIRCUS features world-class jugglers, acrobats, clowning and some grand illusions direct from Las Vegas!

The Adults Only Magic Show was a sell-out success at 2020 Fringe, and for 2021 The Showmen's revamped version combines sleight of hand, illusion & comedy with a killer soundtrack and more than a touch of SPICE! Sam Hume says, 'We have completely flipped the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show - replacing the bunnies and top hats with raw comedy and sex appeal! This year at the Fringe, Adults Only will be performed for our longest season yet due to extremely popular demand, after the 2020 season secured the title of the highest selling show at the Masonic Lodge for the second year in a row.'

Restricted to audiences aged 18+ Adults Only Magic Show will play in The Flamingo @ Gluttony from 19 February to 21 March.

The Showmen's third offering at the 2021 Fringe is The Greatest Magic Show, which is anything BUT a typical children's magic show. The show was a COMPLETE SELL-OUT at the 2020 Fringe World and Adelaide Fringe, and was set to perform record-breaking seasons as apart of New Zealand, Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe before COVID stopped The Showmen dead in their tracks. Having been awarded Best Children's Show at the 2019 Fringe World, and Best Kids Show at the 2019 Sydney Fringe, The Showmen have spent all of 2020 elevating the show to heights never before reached by any family magic show on the fringe circuit!

Sam Hume says, 'The Greatest Magic Show for 2021 includes brand new illusions purchased from the same Vegas builder who worked with David Copperfield and Lance Burton; and for the first time, the role of The Ringmaster will be played by a woman in Issie Hart (formerly the face of Fringe hit show ROUGE). As always, every child attending the show will receive a FREE MAGIC WAND on entry and have their chance to take a photo with the stars of the show after the performance, plus a wide range of merchandise available - including magic show bags so the kids can become masters of magic themselves!'

The Greatest Magic Show plays in The Flamingo @ Gluttony from 20 February to 21 March (Fridays to Sundays and public holidays only).

The Showmen are charismatic comic magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume who met in 2014 and made a name for themselves with their unique blend of magic, comedy and theatre. Their combined 15 years in family entertainment has garnered them international acclaim in Scotland, New Zealand and England; with Sam and Justin having been compared to Vegas' most iconic magicians, Penn & Teller.

Bookings for all shows maybe be made at: www.adelaidefringe.com.au