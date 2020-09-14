The Show Must Go Online Announces Full Cast For ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

This will be the final ten performances of the series.

Two-time OnComm award-winning The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, begin the final ten performances of the series, having run for 26 consecutive weeks, with over 185,000 views from 60 countries so far.

Rob Myles, director, said today, "That escalated quickly! What started as a tweet before lockdown began has now seen 30 performances streamed over the last 6 months, with just 10 remaining. We have been amazed by the talent, both on stage and backstage, throughout the series so far and we can't wait to share the final ten performances with our ever-growing audience.

"In the final 10 works, Shakespeare is in the late stage of his career: a new King is on the throne and Shakespeare himself has endured the loss of his son. Having mastered his powers, he begins to wrestle with some of life's most difficult themes. Through this phase, he becomes boldly experimental, ferociously inventive, and discovers the healing power of time. It has been an honour to explore Shakespeare's evolution as a dramatist and share high quality, global Shakespeare that is for everyone, by everyone."

Also announced today is the full cast for All's Well That Ends Well, which is streaming live on Wednesday 16 September, 7pm BST here.

Robert Myles directs Lucy Aley-Parker (Countess), Olga Blagodatskikh (First Soldier), James Dawoud (Bertram), Olive Fannie Gates (Ensemble), Whitton Frank (First French Lord), Charlotte Harvey (Widow), Sara Hymes (Helena), Michelle Kelly (Diana), Stefan Kent (Second French Lord), Jeff King (Lavatch), Gah-Kai Leung (Ensemble), Danann McAleer (Parolles), Christopher Paddon (Lafew), Bennett Pologe (King of France), Ally Poole (Ensemble), with Elloise Thomson and Dan Blick as swings.

The cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, Arcola Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre, Royal Albert Hall, Audible UK, American Shakespeare Center, Lincoln Center Theater, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Canal Café Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Tobacco Factory Theatres, Exeter Northcott Theatre, Rose Playhouse, Theatre for a New Audience, Baltimore Center Stage, Graeae Theatre, Oxford Playhouse, and ADC Theatre.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

