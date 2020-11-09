The Show Must Go Online Announce Full Cast For Livestreamed Reading Of HENRY VIII

The streaming will be live on Wednesday 11 November, 7pm GMT.

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's Henry VIII. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 11 November, 7pm GMT here.

Robert Myles directs Gabriel Akamo (Duke of Norfolk), Hannah Balogun (Ensemble), Joyce Branagh (Cardinal Wolsey), Adam Bruce (Ensemble), Katharine Bubbear (Ensemble), Benjamin Chandler (Ensemble), Kirsty Cox (Cranmer, Archbishop of Canterbury), Aarushi Ganju (Ensemble), Jes Gislason (Ensemble), Freddie Hill (Earl of Surrey), Sanna Javed (Ensemble), Aurora Nicole Kim (Ensemble), Jeff King (Duke of Buckingham), Eugenia Low (Ensemble), Micaela Mannix (Sir Thomas Lovell), Lachlan McCall (King Henry the Eighth), Sarah McCourt (Ensemble), Sally McLean (Queen Katherine), Jed McLoughlin (Ensemble), Tyler Nowakowski (Ensemble), Ally Poole (Anne Bullen), Claire Richardson (Ensemble), Peter Rogers (Ensemble), and Alec Stephens III (Lord Chamberlain), with Nathan Everett Patterson and Charlotte E Tayler as swings.

The cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, Chesapeake Shakespeare, Shakespeare Dallas, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Bristol Old Vic, Octagon Theatre, The Faction, The Dukes Lancaster, Oldham Coliseum, Royal and Derngate, Theatre 503, Barbican Centre, Watermill Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre, VAULT Festival, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, Kneehigh Theatre, Derby Theatre, Kudos TV, BBC, ABC, AMC, Amazon Prime, and Camelot Films.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

