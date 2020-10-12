The Show Must Go Online Announce All Global Majority Cast For Livestreamed Reading Of ANTONY & CLEOPATRA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The streaming will be live on Wednesday 14 October, 7pm BST.

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the all global majority cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's Antony & Cleopatra. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 14 October, 7pm BST here.

Robert Myles directs Lois Abdelmalek (Ensemble), Caroline Basra (Agrippa), Rebecca Brough (Iras), Debra Ann Byrd (Cleopatra), Nicanor Campos (Ensemble), Maya Cohen (Charmian), Ollie Corchado (Maecenas), Samya De Meo (Ensemble), Honey Gabriel (Ensemble), Tania Gasa (Ensemble), Lisa Hill-Corley (Ensemble), Mark Holden (Mark Antony), Michael A. Lake (Scarus), Candace Leung (Ensemble), Trevor Lin (Mardian), Swachata Guha Mallik (Ensemble), David Martinez (Ensemble), Andrew Pawarroo (Ensemble), Ally Poole (Ensemble), Neelaksh Sadhoo (Ensemble), Alec Stephens III (Ensemble), Maanuv Thiara (Domitius Enobarbus), Stuart Vincent (Octavius Caesar), with Michelle Kelly and Eugenia Low as swings.

The cast have worked with Harlem Shakespeare Festival, Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Prime Video, Sky Atlantic, Fox TV, The Apollo Theater, The Public Theatre, London Symphony Orchestra, Barbican Centre, Orange Tree Theatre, BBC, E4, Almeida Theatre, Kiln Theatre, Melbourne Fringe Festival, New York Film Festival, CBS, The CW, Secret Cinema, and more.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

Full Schedule

All performances will be streamed live from 7pm BST on Wednesdays.

14 October 2020 Antony and Cleopatra (1606)

21 October 2020 Coriolanus (1608)

28 October 2020 The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)

04 November 2020 Cymbeline (1610)

11 November 2020 Henry VIII (1612-1613)

18 November 2020 The Tempest (1610-1611)

