The Royal Opera and Little Bulb Present WOLF WITCH GIANT FAIRY

This Christmas, audiences will be transported to a far-away land complete with enchanted forests and mystical creatures as The Royal Opera and innovative theatre company Little Bulb present Wolf Witch Giant Fairy.

Opening on Friday 17 December 2021, Wolf Witch Giant Fairy will be The Royal Opera's first fully staged work in the beautiful Linbury Theatre since closure in March 2020. The shows will also be the first run of fully relaxed performances at Covent Garden - allowing for noise and movement within the auditorium, re-entry when needed, and including chill-out spaces.

Kate Wyatt, Creative Producer for the Royal Opera says: "We set out to explore the possibilities of combining extraordinary storytellers, theatre makers and opera singers to see what we could we learn from each other. We've had the most joyful two years developing this show and can't wait for audiences to join us. This is a production for everyone, and the whole run will be made up of relaxed performances, designed to immerse audiences in Little Bulb's magical world of fairy tales. We invite you to get lost in our enchanted woodland, meeting both well-known characters and new faces along the way."

Inspired by the tradition of Scandinavian roundwood buildings, the woodland theatre designed by Samuel Wyer becomes a far-away land fit for fairytales. Join Alexander Scott, Clare Beresford, Dominic Conway, Eugenie Pastor, Jon Whitten, Miriam Gould, Shamira Turner, Tom Penn, Peter Brathwaite, and Claire Wild for a wild folk opera of music, mischief and magic.

Little Bulb add: "One of the things we love about opera is the high drama, and stories don't come much more dramatic than the story of Little Red Riding Hood who enters Grandmother's cottage only to find a terrifying Wolf there instead. In our Red Riding Hood, we have a heroine who is adventurous, kind and takes no nonsense. On her way to Grandmother's cottage, she travels through the fairytale wood and in the process gets sucked into all kinds of other strange tales. She meets an evil Witch and an arrogant Giant - as for the Fairy you'll have to wait and see..."

In anticipation of the show, join the ROH's Learning and Participation team for a 'Fairytales and Magic' Family Sunday. Packed with creative and practical activities for all the family, the event will run from 10am on Sunday 28 November, treating younger audiences to witch-themed recitals, stage fighting workshops, barre classes, storytelling, colouring and more!