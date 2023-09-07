The Royal Opera House Releases SPOTLIGHT ON... Series

The Royal Opera House has released a new series exclusive to Royal Opera House Stream. Spotlight On… is dedicated to giving an insight into the lives and careers of Royal Ballet Principal dancers, with exclusive interviews, behind the scenes rehearsal footage, and clips from a range of performances.

Episodes of Spotlight On… will be released every fortnight with episodes dedicated to Royal Ballet Principals including Alexander Campbell and Akane Takada already available to view. Future episodes include Principals Steven McRae, Laura Morera, Marcelino Sambé, and Sarah Lamb.

This series joins a host of over 60 productions, along with Insights and rehearsal footage, already available to watch on Royal Opera House Stream.

Join today to watch the world’s greatest performers, emerging talent, leading choreographers and trailblazing creative teams from the comfort of your own home. From family favourites and modern masterpieces to heart-breaking arias and passionate pas-de-deux, Royal Opera House Stream offers it all: truly transformative experiences for only £9.99 a month or £99 annually. Whatever your interest – whether classical or contemporary – there’s something for everyone.