The Royal Opera House Announces Cast Changes For DIE ZAUBERFLOTE

The Royal Opera House has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, OperaWire reports.

Aleksandra Olczyk will replace Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night in performances on September 20, 22, 25, and 30, as well as October 4 and 7, 2021.

Additionally, Bernard Richter will replace Daniel Behle in the role of Tamino on September 15, 17, 20, 23, 30, and October 4. On September 18, 22, and 24, Daniel Behle will replace Bernard Richter as Tamino.

"Die Zauberflöte" opens on September 15 and runs through October 7, 2021.

Read more on OperaWire.

David McVicar's spectacular production of Mozart's comic opera returns for its tenth revival on the Royal Opera House Main Stage, transporting you to a fantastical world of dancing animals, flying machines and starry skies. This spellbinding setting provides a wonderful backdrop for Mozart's kaleidoscopic score.

McVicar's production embraces both the seriousness and the comedy of Mozart's opera, telling a timeless story of one man's search for wisdom and virtue. With an enduring love story at its heart, complex villains and an unforgettable comic sidekick in Papageno, The Magic Flute weaves an enchanting tale from start to finish.

Synopsis:

Prince Tamino promises the Queen of the Night that he will rescue her daughter Pamina from the enchanter Sarastro. He begins his quest, accompanied by the bird-catcher Papageno - but all is not as it seems...

Tamino and Papageno discover Sarastro is a wise and kind leader. They undergo three ordeals. By the end they are united with their true loves: Tamino with Pamina, and Papageno with his Papagena.

Learn more at https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/the-magic-flute-by-david-mcvicar-details.