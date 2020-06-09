The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Today Announces Domingo Hindoyan As Its Chief Conductor From September 2021

Announced today, Domingo Hindoyan will become the new Chief Conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra from September 2021. Hindoyan builds on the legacy of Vasily Petrenko who steps down after 15 years and who will then assume the role of Conductor Laureate.

Domingo Hindoyan commented, "Since the very first time I worked with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, I encountered an amazing group of musicians whose warm personalities and passion for music shone through. This Orchestra is a great collective force formed by brilliant individuals.

What excited me was not only the Orchestra but the vibrant city of Liverpool and its historic connection with music and sports. An orchestra is a fundamental ambassador for the arts, and together our priorities will be to preserve the great heritage of the music we perform, welcome audiences with unprecedented sounds, and build the future for new generations with fruitful educational projects.

I am thrilled to be the new Chief Conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and know that together we will lead a new chapter in its musical history."

Michael Eakin, Chief Executive of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic commented, "We're delighted to announce Domingo Hindoyan as the new Chief Conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; a brilliant conductor with a passion for music and its role in a city such as Liverpool. Domingo takes over from Vasily Petrenko who has led the Orchestra over the last 15 years. I'd like to thank Vasily, and look forward to his final season and welcoming him back as Conductor Laureate from September 2021. Although right now we face challenging times we are excited about the future with Domingo at the helm. Under his leadership we look forward to the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir exciting and inspiring our audiences in the years to come."

Domingo Hindoyan is currently Principal Guest Conductor of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra. He has worked with a plethora of internationally acclaimed Orchestras and opera companies including Philharmonia Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera, Vienna Staatsoper, St Petersburg Philharmonic, the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra, Deutsche Staatsoper Berlin, Lyric Opera Chicago, Liceu Barcelona, and the Mariinsky Theatre. Hindoyan began his musical studies as a violinist and joined the El Sistema programme prior to moving to study violin and conducting at the Haute Ecole de Musique de Genève. In 2013 he moved to Berlin where he became first assistant to Daniel Barenboim at the Deutsche Staatsoper Berlin until 2016.

As Chief Conductor Domingo Hindoyan will lead an organisation which includes the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and Choir, as well as Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, one of the great concert halls of the UK, a Youth Company that includes the Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and Choir, and leading music education activities such as In Harmony Liverpool and Music and Mental Health programmes with local NHS trusts. Hindoyan will play a full part in the Liverpool Philharmonic's commitment to music education, talent development and community engagement across Merseyside, something he is passionate about. Hindoyan currently works closely with young people as part of the Geneva branch of El Sistema he founded in 2011.

Domingo Hindoyan will become Chief Conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in September 2021.

