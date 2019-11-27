The Royal Court Theatre Announce The Oberon Books Royal Court Theatre Climate Commission

The Royal Court Theatre and Oberon Books announce Chris Thorpe as recipient of the Oberon Books Royal Court Theatre Climate Commission, a new environmental initiative in playwriting.

The Oberon Books Royal Court Theatre Climate Commission is given to support a playwright to explore fresh ideas and links between the political present and the problems facing our environment today.



Playwright Chris Thorpe most recently collaborated with The Royal Court Theatre with his short film Climate Change: what do you want me to say? which was produced with the Financial Times. His play Victory Condition was produced at the Royal Court in 2017 and published by Oberon Books.

Commenting on receiving the commission playwright Chris Thorpe said;

"I'm blown away to be part of this. Blown away like a hospital roof in the path of an increasingly unpredictable storm system. I'm honoured to be given the opportunity by Oberon Books and the Royal Court to grapple with the enormity of this situation, help us act in the face of it, and find new ways to deal with it, individually and collectively. We might well be fucked anyway, but it feels like something useful to do while we wait."

Chris Campbell, Editorial Director, Oberon Books further added;

"You could almost say it's not the most important thing to write about but the only thing worth writing about. Oberon Books are completely delighted to offer this newly created commission to one of the most exciting and radical theatre makers working today. Chris Thorpe will astound us - of that I'm quite certain."





