The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Deafinitely Theatre Launch BSL Acting Intensive Course

The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Deafinitely Theatre, in collaboration with Graeae Theatre Company, have announced the launch of a new, 5-day BSL Acting Intensive course in July 2024. The course, the first of its kind to be offered at Central, will provide deaf artists with bespoke, high-quality actor training lead by deaf teachers, artists and practitioners in British Sign Language (BSL). The course is fully funded, with no fee to take part, and with a limited number of travel bursaries available for those who require additional support accessing Central's campus.

Participants will develop their acting skills through exercises and improvisations which approach acting challenges within an ensemble. Key learning areas will be focused on acting fundamentals, translation, movement, visual vernacular and acting for camera.

The collaboration of Central, Deafinitely Theatre and Graeae Theatre Company forms a key part of Central's strategic plan and marks the beginning of a closer working relationship between the three organisations which will see new courses developed with and for deaf artists in the coming year. The ultimate aim of this work is to broaden access to high quality training, to increase authentic representation of diverse communities in the industry, to foster the understanding, respect and potential of sign language arts, and to celebrate and advocate for the artistic, linguistic and cultural rights of the deaf.

Work undertaken during the 5-day BSL Acting Intensive course will contribute to the development of future courses offered by Central, Deafinitely Theatre and Graeae Theatre Company.

Discussing the course and Central's work with Deafinitely Theatre and Graeae Theatre Company Central's Principal, Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE, said, “As many will know, I have had the privilege of working with the national deaf community in Sweden, and Swedish sign language has become part of my cultural and linguistic inspiration. So, when Paula and Jenny – both titan arts makers – approached me, it was not a question of ‘if' but of ‘how'.

This course which is led, designed and curated by deaf people, and with the support of Central, is our gift in legacy, societal impact and, most importantly, great stories. To that end, the whole of our institution will have a process of cultural and linguistic understanding to those who will join us – with first stage BSL classes and cultural seminars, ambassadors within the institution and more. This will be available to Central's students and staff and embedded in our continued work in inclusion for all our communities at Central – and beyond. Onwards!”

Paula Garfield, Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, said, “It's been a dream of mine, for a very long time, to have institutional acting and theatre courses specifically delivered and aimed for British Sign Language (BSL) users. Deafinitely Theatre are so excited to announce this new working relationship with The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, in association with our friends at Graeae Theatre Company, as we co-deliver this course providing bespoke training for artists who use BSL and want to develop and improve their acting skills. We look forward to continuing to create and celebrate a talent pool of deaf and BSL using actors who will now have the opportunity to access a drama school course without barriers.”

Jenny Sealey OBE, Joint CEO/ Artistic Director of Graeae Theatre Company and Vice President of The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, said, “Actor training is vital, and I love seeing new talent being developed and nurtured. We are excited to be part of this new collaboration and look forward to seeing this new cohort eventually grace our stages and screens.”

Primarily designed for deaf actors who have some acting experience, a limited number of places on the course will also be made available to hearing actors with experience of deaf culture and BSL Level 3 or equivalent.

To find out more about the BSL Acting Intensive Course and make your application, please visit The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama's website.