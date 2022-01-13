The Royal Ballet's ROMEO AND JULIET Will Stream in Cinemas This Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, join The Royal Ballet for Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet, broadcast to over 900 cinemas across the world.

Kenneth MacMillan's classic adaptation of Shakespeare's play is set to Prokofiev's iconic score and features evocative designs by Nicholas Georgiadis. Since its premiere in 1965, danced by Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn, it has remained a firm favourite of The Royal Ballet's repertory, offering dancers in the lead roles a wealth of opportunity for differing interpretations of the star-crossed lovers.

Romeo and Juliet will be performed, and filmed, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London in early February 2022, ahead of its special screening in cinemas later that month. The stellar cast includes Principal Marcelino Sambé as Romeo and Anna Rose O'Sullivan as Juliet.

The ROH cinema programme launched in 2008 and has, since then, brought world-class opera and ballet to audiences around the world. This year, 6 major works from our 2021/22 Season are being broadcast to cinemas around the world, offering audiences the best seat in the house for each performance, and including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and rehearsal insights. The programme forms an integral part of our plan to secure our future, expand audiences and help facilitate the vital recovery of cinema domestically and internationally.

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, said:

'In October 2021, Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet opened our first full Season for 18 months, receiving stunning reviews and standing ovations. It's a real pleasure to be able to share this special ballet with our global audiences on Valentine's Day. Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Marcelino Sambé make the most wonderful star-crossed lovers and I hope you can join us to experience this masterpiece.'

The Royal Ballet Cinema Season will also include a live broadcast of Swan Lake, scheduled for Thursday 19 May 2022. For more information, and to book, please visit roh.org.uk/cinemas.