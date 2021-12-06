The Royal Ballet's ROMEO AND JULIET Will Return in 2022

Following critically acclaimed performances in October 2021, Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet returns for a second run in the new year, with performances beginning on Monday 10 January 2022.

Romeo and Juliet has been considered a modern-day masterpiece since its premiere in 1965, starring Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn in the lead roles. The classic adaptation of Shakespeare's play is set to Prokofiev's iconic score and features colourful, evocative designs by Nicholas Georgiadis. This revival will see role debuts from Principal dancers Mayara Magri as Juliet and Principal dancer Alexander Campbell, First Soloist Reece Clarke and First Soloist Calvin Richardson as Romeo.

On Valentine's Day 2022, the tragic story of star-crossed lovers will be screened in over 900 cinemas across the globe - with Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Marcelino Sambé performing the lead roles. Encore screenings will follow from Sunday 20 February 2022.