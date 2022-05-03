The Royal Ballet Presents Next Generation Festival, A Celebration Of Young Dance Talent

The Next Generation Festival celebrates a wealth of emerging artists from junior companies and premier dance schools drawn from the UK, across Europe and around the world. The festival offers a unique opportunity for both performers and audiences to experience the vibrant future of dance in the intimate setting of the Linbury Theatre with tickets from £5 - £15, ensuring the festival is accessible to all ages.

The festival runs throughout June and includes a number of world premieres and exciting performances by ZooNation Youth Company, Queensland Ballet Jette Parker Young Artists, American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, The Royal Ballet Aud Jebsen Young Dancers, The Royal Ballet School, Dutch National Ballet Junior Company, Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance, and New English Ballet Theatre.

The Next Generation Festival opens on 31 May with a world premiere of Everland by ZooNation Youth Company (ZYC). This new work explores themes of growing up and the emotional path to adulthood. Everland has been created especially for the Next Generation Festival and is co-created by ZYC's Artistic Director Kendra Horsburgh and the company, and is set to music by DJ Walde, Music Director of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

Queensland Ballet presents Southern Lights from 4 - 6 June, an exciting programme of three new contemporary works by Australian choreographers. Young dancers from Queensland Ballet's Jette Parker Young Artists and current dancers who recently graduated from the programme will perform work by Queensland Ballet's Associate Choreographer Jack Lister and Resident Choreographer Natalie Weir, as well as Royal New Zealand Ballet's Resident Choreographer Loughlan Prior.

From the 9 -10 June The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company perform a mixed programme of original commissions and classical favourites, including ballets by Hope Boykin, Jessica Lang and Yannick Lebrun.

In an exciting programme of collaboration, The Royal Ballet's Aud Jebsen Young Dancers, Rambert School, The Royal Ballet School and Dutch National Ballet Junior Company join forces in a showcase performance of young ballet talent from 13- 14 June. The evening includes a new work, Bloom performed by Dutch National Ballet Junior Company and choreographed by Milena Sidorova who trained at The Royal Ballet School.

New English Ballet Theatre spotlight the work of female choreographers 17 - 18 June with a mixed programme of six inspiring classical and contemporary works, including two world premieres. The Programme includes works by Ruth Brill, Daniela Cardim, Morgan Runacre-Temple and Jenna Lee. Kristen McNally's dance film I Can't Dance, displays all the hallmarks of her witty and humorous signature style and the evening finishes with a new work by Georgie Rose.

On 20 June Rambert School present an evening that embodies the creativity and technical excellence that has fueled it since its founding in 1920. Rambert School's talented young dancers will perform works by emerging and established choreographers, including former Rambert Artistic Director Christopher Bruce, who restages his work Dancing Day, first performed by students of the school in 1981.

The festival also features two Insights and a Live at Lunch session celebrating the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration. The first Insight on 7 June is in partnership with The British Council and The Australian High Commission and features dancers from Queensland Ballet and The Royal Ballet. Live at Lunch on 10 June is an opportunity to see The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company in rehearsal and on 21 June, Taking Shape Insight features choreography by freelance artist Liam Francis , Movement Architect Kendra Horsburgh and Royal Ballet Artist Joshua Junker in rehearsal and conversation.