The Revel Puck Circus Launch New Circus Series in Brighton

Alongside their spectacular show The Wing Scuffle Spectacular, The Revel Puck Circus will be welcoming three fantastic emerging circus artists to Brighton this Spring! Offering the brightest young talent of the UK circus scene, the Revel Pucks encourage audiences of all ages and walks of life to delve into the exhilarating world of circus. These fantastic companies will perform at various times over the three weeks as part of the Brighton Puck Series.

The Revel Puck Circus seeks to capture audience's imaginations and create performances that unite and resonate with local communities, and provide them with a sense of escapism. They strive to see and do circus differently, and pioneer creating work with universal appeal without sacrificing artistic integrity, depth or entertainment. Audiences can expect a heartfelt and hilarious roster of home-grown talent highlighting extraordinary circus artists.

Kicking off the Revel Puck's run at Wish Park will be Happy Factory, performed by sensational company Airialism. Leave your cares behind and step into the world of the Happy Factory, where happiness and imagination reign supreme! Following a successful run at Vault Festival 2023, with sold out shows and a festival award nomination for innovation, Airialism is bringing their joyful, feel-good show to Brighton. Expect the beautiful, the surreal and the breathtaking, with an added sprinkling of humour. Join Airialism on an unforgettable journey through a world where jaw-dropping aerial circus, zany physical theatre and some heartfelt storytelling will send you into the night smiling.

Turk-ish is an autobiographical piece from artist Poppy Ploughman (Gorilla Circus; Race Horse Company) using a combination of live music, contemporary circus and storytelling to discuss personal struggles of identity and Western beauty standards. With a high level of circus technique and light-hearted humour, this all-inclusive show explores intersectionality in a way that proactively embraces identity to inspire positive and tolerant attitudes to emerge from the audience.

Wild Onion is an onion-smashing, cyr wheeling, tear-jerking tale of friendship. Styled like a cabaret, and told like a story, growth gets messy with three besties and 100 onions in this 'punk delight'. Meet Daisy, Jaide and Rachel, real-life best friends, the day before the memorial service of their fourth bestie. Differently affected by the loss, and with gutsy teenage rage and compassion, they process raw emotions through raw onions and learn their collective strength to grow.

Hailed as a right rollicking night out by Fringe Review, with circus, lip sync, and techno bops, bring your bestie and beware the onion splash zone! Smashed onions will be composted at local community gardens.

Co-Artistic-Director of Orange Skies Theatre, Rachel Elizabeth Coleman comments, The Revel Puck Circus have been so supportive in creating meaningful opportunity for emerging and smaller companies to perform in their beautiful tent! They stay true to their mission to do things differently and we can't wait to bring our punk show to their venue and audiences in Brighton and Hove!

Title Happy Factory

Dates and Times Friday 28th April, 9pm

Tickets https://www.tickettailor.com/events/therevelpuckcircus/899407

Social media @aerialism

Title Turk-ish

Performer Poppy Plowman

Dates and Times 9th May, 9pm

Tickets https://www.tickettailor.com/events/therevelpuckcircus/899394

Social media @poppy.plowman

Title Wild Onion

Dates and Times 11th May, 9pm

Company Orange Skies Theatre

Tickets https://www.tickettailor.com/events/therevelpuckcircus/899379

Social media @orangeskiestheatre