The Pheasantry Presents LIVE AT ROYAL ALBERT HALL [REVISITED]: THE EVERLY BROTHERS REUNION CONCERT

The Pheasantry in London presents "Live at Royal Albert Hall [Revisited]: The Everly Brothers Reunion Concert" a re-creation of the iconic 1983 reunion concert featuring award-winning recording artists Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers.

RE-LIVE A HISTORICAL MUSICAL EVENT

September 23, 1983 London's Royal Albert Hall

The "Architects of Harmony" harmonized again in an unforgettable concert.

The Everly Brothers got back together for a reunion concert after a decade of not speaking to each other. Though surprising, there was no doubt that this reconciliation concert, held for sentimental reasons at the Albert Hall, would be a triumph. Two smooth, well-built figures in dinner jackets, with acoustic guitars, the Everlys (Don 46, Phil 44) performed a catalogue of their hits with such immaculate phrasing and delicate, glistening harmonies that it was as if the audience was hearing them for the first time. When asked for the most memorable moment of his career, Phil Everly replied, "the Albert Hall reunion." Join Award-winning concert performers Lessack and Rodgers as they invite you to recapture and celebrate THAT magical evening of timeless music and unparalleled harmonies.

For additional information and tickets, call +44 207 4394962.





