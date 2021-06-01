The Old Vic And Royal Bank Of Canada Announce Membership Match Funding

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) have renewed their support as The Old Vic's Principal Partner and, in a further gesture of support, will be match funding pound for pound all new Memberships and renewals from now until 31 August 2021. As the theatre works to rebuild and reopen after more than a year of closure, it is hoped that this match funding initiative will incentivise those passionate about theatre's ability to educate and inspire to play a vital part in our recovery through buying a Membership.

Starting at just £65 per year, the new-look relaunched Membership scheme - now named OV TOGETHER - offers a variety of ways for people to get closer to The Old Vic with priority booking, inspiring events, and crucially, directly supporting our work on and off stage. By joining the OV TOGETHER community, Members enable the theatre to continue making a positive change to people's lives through storytelling whilst helping to safeguard its future at this critical time. For more information on OV TOGETHER visit here.

RBC became The Old Vic's Principal Partner at the beginning of Matthew Warchus' Artistic Directorship in 2015 and since then have supported over 30 productions. Their ongoing support enables us to programme bold and broad seasons of entertaining and socially resonate productions.

In the face of the challenges of the last year, RBC generously evolved and even enhanced their support to enable The Old Vic's artistic and social mission work, including our innovative IN CAMERA and PLAYBACK series; our free to access Your Old Vic programme of artistic and educational content; an inclusive festive community project, Curtain Up; the digital delivery of the theatre's flagship free social mobility programme, Take the Lead; and became Principal Partner of The Old Vic's Emerging Talent Programme, nurturing the theatre makers of tomorrow to support the next generation of talent.

RBC's renewal and match funding comes at a seminal time for The Old Vic as we seek to emerge from the crisis and an extended period of closure to thrive once again. They recognise the integral role of the creative industries in building thriving communities and strong economies, and now more so than ever, as we begin our cultural, social and economic rebuild.

Dave Thomas, CEO, RBC Europe said: 'We are thrilled to support The Old Vic as they move towards reopening their doors after such an incredibly challenging year for the theatre and the arts sector. As Principal Partner, Royal Bank of Canada is honoured to have supported The Old Vic's mainstage productions, helped young people into employment through our sponsorship of the theatre's innovative Take the Lead initiative and welcomed The Old Vic as our first RBC Emerging Artist Project partner outside Canada. Our partnership with the theatre means a great deal to all of us and we are delighted to support the membership match fund campaign - here's to a successful reopening and we look forward to being back at The Old Vic soon.'

Kate Varah Executive Director of The Old Vic, said: 'Over the last five years, and in particular over the last 18 months, RBC's support has been seminal for the survival of The Old Vic. It is their belief in our work on and off stage that has enabled us to go further in everything we do, and to connect with more people than ever before. Whether it be our eclectic Seasons of shows or the enhanced support of education and employability programmes such as Take the Lead, none of it would be possible without RBC's steadfast support. We are thrilled to continue to evolve our relationship with them as we embark on our journey to revive and reopen. This latest matched funding challenge is typical of their generous, collegiate approach and we hope will inspire new members to join in.'