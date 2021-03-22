The Old Joint Stock Theatre Announces Summer Season - AVENUE Q and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The Old Joint Stock Theatre has announced its Summer 2021 season! 'Avenue Q' and 'Little Shop of Horrors' will run back to back with the same professional cast performing both productions.

These productions are produced by the same production team who brought the Broadway World UK Award nominated 'The Full Monty' to the Old Joint Stock Theatre in 2018.

"We are always trying to push the boundaries of what is possible in a fringe theatre. Producing two shows, back to back, with the same cast is a new challenge for us, and an exciting project for everyone involved. These productions were due to take place last summer, and we can't wait to finally bring these shows to Birmingham following what has been an impossible year for everyone in our industry." - Adam Lacey, Artistic Director

Dates:

Avenue Q - 27th July-21st August '21

Little Shop of Horrors - 1st-26th September '21

Learn more at www.oldjointstock.co.uk/whats-on/avenue-q and www.oldjointstock.co.uk/whats-on/little-shop-of-horrors.