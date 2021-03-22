Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Old Joint Stock Theatre Announces Summer Season - AVENUE Q and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The same team brought 'The Full Monty' to the Old Joint Stock Theatre in 2018.

Mar. 22, 2021  

The Old Joint Stock Theatre Announces Summer Season - AVENUE Q and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The Old Joint Stock Theatre has announced its Summer 2021 season! 'Avenue Q' and 'Little Shop of Horrors' will run back to back with the same professional cast performing both productions.

These productions are produced by the same production team who brought the Broadway World UK Award nominated 'The Full Monty' to the Old Joint Stock Theatre in 2018.

"We are always trying to push the boundaries of what is possible in a fringe theatre. Producing two shows, back to back, with the same cast is a new challenge for us, and an exciting project for everyone involved. These productions were due to take place last summer, and we can't wait to finally bring these shows to Birmingham following what has been an impossible year for everyone in our industry." - Adam Lacey, Artistic Director

Dates:
Avenue Q - 27th July-21st August '21
Little Shop of Horrors - 1st-26th September '21

Learn more at www.oldjointstock.co.uk/whats-on/avenue-q and www.oldjointstock.co.uk/whats-on/little-shop-of-horrors.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
May Break Into Song T-Shirt
Broadway Strong Phone Case
Courtney Reed: Broadway Babe T-Shirt

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
THE SHOWSTOPPER Announce Two New Improvised Streaming Musicals Photo

THE SHOWSTOPPER Announce Two New Improvised Streaming Musicals

Denise Van Outen Returns To The Stage For Live Stream of SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW Photo

Denise Van Outen Returns To The Stage For Live Stream of SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW

Little Angel Theatre Announces Easter Activities For Children And Families Photo

Little Angel Theatre Announces Easter Activities For Children And Families

For One Night Only Barn Theatre Premieres New Song Cycle With A Live One-Shot Digital Conc Photo

For One Night Only Barn Theatre Premieres New Song Cycle With A Live 'One-Shot' Digital Concert


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Vera Project Presents Viva Vera 20! Celebrating Two Decades of All-Ages Music, Art and Activism
  • Seattle Center Festal: Spirit of Africa Live Streams from Dakar, Senegal
  • Gold Cage Plays Seattle May 16
  • WE BANJO 3 to Perform at Wintergrass Music Festival