The Noise Next Door Comes to Pyramid

An unstoppable comedic force is charging into town next year as it embarks on its sixth national tour.

The Noise Next Door will be taking to the Pyramid stage in February as they introduce a spectacular new show that aims to trample all over their audience's expectations.

This charismatic comedy quartet are renowned for their astonishing ability to spin audience suggestions into comedy gold and this time they're putting the audience in charge in brilliant and bombastic new ways!

As 12 time sell-out veterans of The Edinburgh Fringe, The Noise Next Door are fast becoming a household name on the comedy circuit and enjoy regular appearances on BBC One, ITV1, BBC Three and BBC Radio 4.

They have also appeared alongside comedy heavyweights Michael McIntyre, Katherine Ryan, Romesh Ranganathan and Harry Hill.

Described by The Telegraph as "a superior kind of chaos" and The Guardian as "comedy gold", The Noise Next Door are winning over fans and critics alike and are about to take their performance to a whole different level with their brand new show In Charge.

Promising to deliver hilarious scenes, mind-blowing songs and finely-tuned anarchy, this is set to be a comedy show like no other!

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You