The Music of Westlife and Boyzone Come to Parr Hall

Two of the world's biggest boy bands are joining forces to bring an unforgettable concert experience to Warrington's Parr Hall.

Pop fans are in for the ultimate treat next spring as the music of Westlife and Boyzone is brought to life by two of the bands' best-loved heart-throbs!

Join Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy in Boyzlife as they present the ultimate blast from the past, performing hits from an impressive back catalogue of 18 number one singles, nine number one albums and over 60 million combined record sales.

Expect to hear all the old favourites, including World of Our Own, Mandy, Queen of My Heart, Picture of You, Words, No Matter What, Uptown Girl, Flying without Wings, You Raise Me Up and more when this specially-adapted theatre production heads to Parr Hall on Saturday 28 March next year.

And if that's not enough, super fans can meet both Keith and Brian in the flesh by bagging one of the limited meet and greet tickets available!

Tickets are on sale now at https://parrhall.culturewarrington.org or by calling our box office on 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You