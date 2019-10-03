The Marlowe Studio, Canterbury Presents THE FISHERMAN

New Perspectives' production arrives at The Marlowe Studio on Wednesday 16 October, straight from a run at Trafalgar Studios, London.

The Fishermen is the debut novel by Nigerian author Chigozie Obioma. It was shortlisted for the 2015 Man Booker Prize and was named a best book of the year by the Observer, the Economist, the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Adapted for the stage by Edinburgh Fringe First-winning writer Gbolahan Obisesan, the show tells the story of four brothers torn apart by a prophecy. In a small Nigerian town, Ben and Obembe slip away to fish at a forbidden river along with their two older brothers. Risking the wrath of their father, who expects great things of them all, they continue unnoticed and carefree until one day the prophecy of a madman changes the course of their lives.

David Alade plays the role of Ben. He has previously played Thomas in Stormzy's short film Gang Signs & Prayer, directed by Rollo Jackson for the BRIT Award winner's debut album release. Most recently, David has written and performed in Foxhunting (Courtyard Theatre), a verbatim drama drawing on transcripts of interviews with South Londoners about their experiences of knife crime.

Valentine Olukoga will reprise the role of Obembe following the show's Stage award-winning Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 run and two sold-out runs at the Arcola. Valentine has performed at theatres including the Royal Court and The National Theatre and has had a regular role in ITV drama Unforgotten.

The Fishermen is at The Marlowe Studio from Wednesday 16 to Saturday 19 October, with various performance times. It contains adult themes and language. Tickets can be booked on marlowetheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01227 787787.

