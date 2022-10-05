The Lowry Announces Cohort Of Artists Joining Flagship Developed With The Lowry Programme

The Lowry announces cohort of artists joining its flagship developed with The Lowry Programme.

The six artists who are based across the North of England will work closely with The Lowry's Artist Development team over the next 18-months.

The cohort includes British-Iranian dance artist, Bobak Champion; performance artist Tania Camara; visually impaired & neurodivergent actor, theatre maker and creative captioner Alice Christina Corrigan; comedian Edy Hurst; Iranian artist and producer based in West Yorkshire, Nikta Mohammadi; and Yorkshire-based artist and freelance creative producer Lauren Yvonne Townsend.

Antonia Beck, Senior Producer: Artist Development, at The Lowry said: "Working across dance, theatre, comedy, live art/performance, moving image, and installation these artists are all at a pivotal point in their careers and will spend 12-18 months with us working on a new production or exhibition and developing their practice. The Lowry has a strong history of developing close working relationships with artists and companies who are making exciting, ground-breaking work which we believe in, and through our Artist Development programmes we are passionate about nurturing talent and developing creative professionals and cultural leaders of the future.

"We are excited to support our new Developed With The Lowry cohort to continue making bold, ambitious and dynamic work that celebrates creativity and innovation and champions diversity and representation."

Developed With The Lowry, which is supported by Arts Council England and Salford City Council, is one of the most innovative and respected initiatives for creative talent in the UK. Through the programme The Lowry will be investing over £40,000 in the development of new work by artists based in the North of England - including for the first time, a visual artist whose work will be presented in the venue's galleries.

Zoe Watson, Curator (Contemporary) at The Lowry said: "I am thrilled that this year's Developed With The Lowry programme marks a significant shift between Artist Development and Galleries at The Lowry, and enabling collaborative projects to happen that support artists whose work bridges both performance and visual art.

"I am looking forward to working with Nikta Mohammadi on the development of a new film work and installation which will be presented in The Lowry gallery spaces in Autumn 2023."

After an open-call attracting almost 200 applications from artists based in the North West, Yorkshire and the North East, the final six artists were chosen after a rigorous selection process.

Audiences will get the chance to meet the Developed With cohort and experience their work first-hand over the next 12-18months. The Lowry is also excited to be presenting the six artists at a special launch event for industry leaders, partners, and supporters on Thursday 17th November.

For more information about the new Developed With artists go to: thelowry.com/about-us/artist-development/developed-with/