The London Symphony Orchestra Launches Digital Program of Concerts and More

Baz Bamigboye has revealed via Twitter that The London Symphony Orchestra will present an online program of concerts, interviews and more!

The first concert will be streamed live on March 22 at 7pm. The London Symphony Orchestra will present concerts from their archives via live stream, as well as interviews with artists, blogs, playlists and more.

