The Living Record Collection and Soho Theatre Present SALTY BRINE: BIGMOUTH STRIKES AGAIN (The Smiths Show) 

Salty ventures into the dark and disturbed, twisting Mary Shelley's Frankenstein around The Smiths' post-punk, indie classic The Queen is Dead.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 4 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 

The Living Record Collection and Soho Theatre Present SALTY BRINE: BIGMOUTH STRIKES AGAIN (The Smiths Show) 

The candles flicker. The rain beats down. And the creature stirs. New York Cabaret artist Salty Brine makes his London debut with Bigmouth Strikes Again: The Smiths Show. Witness a hideous monster come to life as Salty ventures into the dark and disturbed, twisting Mary Shelley's Frankenstein around The Smiths' post-punk, indie classic The Queen is Dead.  

Salty Brine is the creative force behind The Living Record Collection, a dazzling expedition into the heart of popular music, imagining track lists as blueprints for evenings of musical mayhem. Salty Brine deftly weaves together iconic, popular albums with major cultural touchstones from classic literature to opera and beyond, performing each album with a live band and his own unique brand of memoir-esque storytelling. 

A cabaret artist, writer, and actor, Salty has created 20 wildly-different evenings of theatre built around as many (equally diverse) albums; From  transforming  Fleetwood Mac's hit-filled, drug-fueled exposé, Rumours, into Second Hand News, an evening of scintillating gossip where the truth is anybody's guess to Queen's epic masterpiece A Night at the Opera overflowing with the romances, murders, trysts, and tragedies of a hundred different operas from the last two centuries, with many musical diversions in between. The Living Record Collection is currently in residence at Joe's Pub where Salty regularly premieres new works from the collection.

 

Tickets for Bigmouth Strikes Again are now on sale at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Chekhovs THE LADY WITH A DOG Stage Adaptation Returns To The UK Stage Photo
Chekhov's THE LADY WITH A DOG Stage Adaptation Returns To The UK Stage

The renowned short story by Anton Chekhov returns to the UK stage and is transported to Jazz Age Britain in a full-length bittersweet romantic comedy. 

2
Review: LOCOMOTIVE FOR MURDER, Liverpool Theatre Festival Photo
Review: LOCOMOTIVE FOR MURDER, Liverpool Theatre Festival

Take five talented improv performers, a murder mystery story and combine that with a plot line based on audience suggestions. What do you get? You get a slick, superb theatre show called Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit.

3
PETER PAN AND THE BATTLE FOR NEVERLAND Comes To Lesnes Abbey in Abbey Wood This Summer Photo
PETER PAN AND THE BATTLE FOR NEVERLAND Comes To Lesnes Abbey in Abbey Wood This Summer

For the third summer in a row The Ruined Theatre, founded by local West End (Les Mis') and television (Changing Ends - Alan Carr) actress Nancy Sullivan, is transforming Lesnes Abbey ruins in Abbey Wood into an open air theatre. This year the company presents Peter Pan and The Battle for Neverland, the untold story of the boy who never grew up, a brand new production by writer Kieran Lynn, opening at Lesnes Abbey this August.

4
Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre Reveal Autumn 2023 Programme Photo
Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre Reveal Autumn 2023 Programme

​​​​​​​The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre has announced its autumn 2023 programme, including works from Yorke Dance Project, Tala Lee-Turton, Chiara Bersani and Northern Ballet. The season boasts three world premières and three triple bills, giving audiences the chance to witness never before seen works in Leeds before they hit national and international stages. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book Thief
Belgrade Theatre (9/11-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/27-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You