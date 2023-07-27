The Living Record Collection and Soho Theatre Present SALTY BRINE: BIGMOUTH STRIKES AGAIN (The Smiths Show) 

The candles flicker. The rain beats down. And the creature stirs. New York Cabaret artist Salty Brine makes his London debut with Bigmouth Strikes Again: The Smiths Show. Witness a hideous monster come to life as Salty ventures into the dark and disturbed, twisting Mary Shelley's Frankenstein around The Smiths' post-punk, indie classic The Queen is Dead.

Salty Brine is the creative force behind The Living Record Collection, a dazzling expedition into the heart of popular music, imagining track lists as blueprints for evenings of musical mayhem. Salty Brine deftly weaves together iconic, popular albums with major cultural touchstones from classic literature to opera and beyond, performing each album with a live band and his own unique brand of memoir-esque storytelling.

A cabaret artist, writer, and actor, Salty has created 20 wildly-different evenings of theatre built around as many (equally diverse) albums; From transforming Fleetwood Mac's hit-filled, drug-fueled exposé, Rumours, into Second Hand News, an evening of scintillating gossip where the truth is anybody's guess to Queen's epic masterpiece A Night at the Opera overflowing with the romances, murders, trysts, and tragedies of a hundred different operas from the last two centuries, with many musical diversions in between. The Living Record Collection is currently in residence at Joe's Pub where Salty regularly premieres new works from the collection.

