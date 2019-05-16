The Little Orchestra Brings Handel's MESSIAH (Parts II & III) to Porchester Hall

In the relaxed and sumptuous atmosphere of Porchester Hall, The Little Orchestra will present an exciting investigation of parts II and III of Handel's Messiah, staged in their signature fashion with an intimate semi-immersive theatrical style concert, a pop-up food menu, a fully stocked bar and plush sofas. Appealing to a non-concert going audience, The Little Orchestra dissolve barriers between audience and music in their thrilling and unique productions.

The Little Orchestra continues their exploration into one of the best-known classical works in Western music. Nicholas Little will be more than a conductor, bringing to life the stories behind the creation of the masterpiece and the composer's life. Acting as a compere, he will guide the audience and ensure the music is accessible to the uninitiated. First performed more than 250 years ago, Handel's Messiah has become one of the most frequently performed choral works in the canon.

The Little Orchestra design a relaxed and fun evening where beautiful pieces are played by talented young musicians. Featuring a full choir and orchestra, they will transform Porchester Hall with a custom set and lighting design inspired by the music to create the perfect space to unwind and lounge.

After the main event a relaxed post-concert-soiree including some key arias from Handel's best-known Italian operas will continue to bring the space to life while people meet and mingle. With a themed food and drink offering and a bar that remains open until midnight, The Little Orchestra's events bridge the divide between the concert experience, an immersive production and a good night out.

Nicholas Little comments, "The story is so often the key and we want to allow people to be able to tune into this. Once people have a sense of the story of the music, whether there are words or not, that really lights up the imagination and changes the way you hear the music. Suddenly it's not just a whole bunch of noises, but a landscape or a scene or an emotional dynamic."

For those who don't want the full experience, The Little Orchestra are also presenting a stripped-back version for the first time, allowing a pure focus on the music and stories (with no food and drink offering) - for only £10. This will be held on Thursday 6th June at Cecil Sharp House.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories