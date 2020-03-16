The Finborough Theatre Will Postpone Two Productions

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Finborough Theatre has postponed two of its forthcoming productions.

Hockey Mom, Hockey Dad, originally scheduled for 31 March-25 April 2020, will now play 2-27 February 2021.

Women Without Men, originally scheduled for 28 April-23 May will now play 11 August-5 September 2020.

All ticketholders for the two postponed productions will be refunded.

The current run of Not Quite Jerusalem will continue its planned run as normal until 28 March 2020.

The Finborough Theatre plans to reopen on 26 May 2020 with Bliss.

Neil McPherson, Artistic Director of the Finborough Theatre, said "In close consultation with both companies, we have taken the decision to postpone our next two productions as a sensible precaution for the health and wellbeing of our audiences and all those who work with us. We hugely look forward to their new runs here in the future."




