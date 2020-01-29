The Fiber Pianist Comes To Shoreditch Town Hall For One Night Only

Fiber announces that pianist Tijman Veltman will perform at Shoreditch Town Hall for a one-off concert on Thursday 19 March. Known as The Fiber Pianist, Veltman rescores contemporary Drum & Bass tracks for the concert piano.

As the leading pianist of the prestigious Sweelinck Orchestra in his native Netherlands, The Fiber Pianist pushes musical boundaries and will introduce the audience to a whole new type of D&B experience. He comes to the birthplace of Drum & Bass for a very special one-off concert, performing the music of some of the genre's most celebrated artists including Chase & Status, Wilkinson, Sub Focus and many more.

Tijmen Veltman today said, "I'll be playing the Drum & Bass classics that you know and love, all on a single piano. Inspired by centuries of great composers and pianists, I'll give a unique twist to each song. With elements of classical music but also jazz and other styles, using every piano key at my disposal. Looking forward to bringing my interpretations to London; the birthplace of Drum & Bass!"

Fiber is an upcoming dance organisation from The Netherlands. Starting as a small Drum & Bass party in 2015, the organisation has rapidly expanded to events of over 1,000 guests and now, their own label. Their focus is on developing innovative live acts, with the debut project being The Fiber Pianist. By combining genres, owners Rafael Leeuwis and Youri Theeuwen hope to bring together different populations and improve the image of dance music.

Box Office: 020 7739 6176

shoreditchtownhall.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You