The Dusk Of Warrington's Industrial Era Will Be Explored In New Exhibition

An exhibition chronicling the changing face of Warrington amid the town's fading industrial backdrop is opening next month.

Pete Regan's We're All Alone in this Together launches at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery on Friday, 24 November.

The artist and photographer spent 18 months drawing inspiration from Warrington's rich industrial heritage and, in particular, the poignant closures of iconic giants like Fiddler's Ferry and Unilever, where once hundreds of people were united through their work and shared sense of identity.

Through an array of mediums, including striking images, immersive installations and multimedia elements, the exhibition promises a multi-sensory experience that encourages self-reflection and conversation about the town's changing character and what it means to the community.

One of the common themes running through the work includes an exploration of the connection between technological progress and isolation – the paradox in modern society where individuals can experience seclusion despite tools that allow ever growing interconnectedness.

Pete said: “A notable highlight of the exhibition is the homage paid to Warrington's distinguished wire industry through a striking neon and wire installation. Moreover, the imminent demolition of Fiddler's Ferry, the town's historic coal power plant, scheduled for 3 December, serves as a poignant backdrop to the changes afoot in the town, adding depth and importance to the narrative.

“Having dedicated 18 months to this project, the work has continuously evolved, responding to the dynamic landscape shaped by the rapid advancements in technology. The exhibition serves as a testament to the ever-changing relationship between art, technology and the evolving societal perspectives.”

Pete was born and grew up in Madrid before his family moved to north west England. He then studied an Art Foundation course at Priestley College and said his life was transformed when he was given a camera.

His new work for Warrington Museum builds upon the themes and production values of his previous exhibition, De Profundis.

Pete added: “My artistic journey took a significant turn when I discovered the transformative potential of the camera. My previous exhibition, De Profundis, provided a valuable glimpse into the world of creating an immersive experience, laying the foundation for my current project.

“I've been fortunate to receive substantial support from Culture Warrington, particularly from Warrington Museum and Art Gallery, which has been instrumental in my artistic growth and development.”

We're All Alone in this Together also coincides with the launch of another exhibition at Warrington Museum – Priestley College's Diversity: Explored Through Abstraction which runs from 18 November to 14 January.

Students were invited to produce a collection of paintings in response to the theme of diversity in the wake of divisive political moments.

They had just six weeks to take their work from concept to completion – finding inspiration from a range of abstract expressionist artists, including Jadé Fadojutimi and Cecily Brown.

Pete Regan: We're All Alone in this Together launches on 24 November and closes on 18 February and Priestley College's Diversity: Explored Through Abstraction runs from 18 November to 14 January. Both exhibitions are free to view during Warrington Museum's normal hours.