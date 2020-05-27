The Crazy Coqs Presents THE CARPENTERS - A CELEBRATION CONCERT

Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel along with The Crazy Coqs Presents concert series hosted by Mark Robert Petty present their full show from last October "The Crazy Coqs Presents: The Carpenters - A Celebration" featuring Musical Theatre stars Kieran Brown, Emma Kershaw, Vicki Lee Taylor, Gemma Wardle & Shona White.

Celebrating The Carpenters biggest and most iconic songs with a special evening of performances, presented by Lyricist Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Henry Brennan with Mark Fincham on Bass and Nick Anderson on drums.

It's part of Stay at Home with Crazy Coqs a free, online series bringing you new videos every day from leading artists across music, cabaret, comedy and more. Like what you see? Show your support for artists across the industry and donate now:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cc-stay-at-home

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You