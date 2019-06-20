The Crazy Coqs Presents: Pride at the Musicals will feature performances from Kieran Brown (Titanic, Phantom Of the Opera, The Barricade Boys, Wicked), Sooz Kempner (The Mikado, The World Goes Round, Jonny Woo's All-Star Brexit Cabaret), Claire Machin (Amour, The Girls, Titanic, Memphis, The Pajama Game, Betty Blue Eyes, Oliver!), Jack Reitman (Amour, Thrill Me, Brass), Ben Stock (Grease, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, A Spoonful Of Sherman) and Damien Winchester (Aladdin) with songs from Falsettos, Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, A Man Of No Importance, Rent, Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert, La Cage Aux Folles, A Star Is Born (1954 film), Cabaret (1972 film), Pieces of String, Mamma Mia!, Fun Home, The Wizard Of Oz and The Wild Party as well as celebrating classic LGBTQ icons of pop Diana Ross, Lady Gaga, Donna Summer, Cher, The Village People, Scissor Sisters and Madonna.

Running since June of last year these shows, created by Mark Petty along with Andy Hornby and James Albrecht (the Creative and Artistic Directors of The Crazy Coqs / Live at Zédel) showcase a different musical theme on the last Sunday of every month featuring five or more West End performers. Past shows have included nights celebrating Disney, Stephen Schwartz, Pasek & Paul, New Musical Theatre Writing, Movie Songs of the 80s, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Teen Musicals and Musicals Of The 60s.

Performers have included Rebecca Trehearn, David Shannon, Gemma Sutton, Charlotte Wakefield, Nadim Naaman, Oliver Savile, Christina Bennington, Sophie Isaacs, Suzie Mathers, Simon-Anthony Rhoden, Matthew Croke, Amara Okereke, Tim Rogers, Jon Tarcy, Vicki Lee Taylor, Claudia Kariuki, Courtney Reed, Kara Lily Hayworth, Joshua Gannon and Carolyn Maitland amongst others.

Upcoming shows include Sunday 28th July (Sophie Isaacs 'The Pint-Sized Pocket Rocket' - solo concert) at 3pm with special guests Rebecca Lock, Jodie Steele, T'Shan Williams, Emma Crossley and Chloe Hart and Musicals Of The 90s at 7pm with Matthew Croke, Alexander Lodge, Emma Kingston and Rebecca Lock.

You can follow The Crazy Coqs Presents on twitter @TheCCPresents and on Instagram at thecrazycoqspresents.

Mark Petty is one-half of the transatlantic songwriting team of Anderson & Petty. They have released two albums so far, You Are Home which includes Frances Ruffelle, Gina Beck, Kieran Brown, Cynthia Erivo and more and Wish: The Anderson & Petty Holiday Album which includes Natasha Barnes, Drew Seeley, Liz Callaway, Alexa Green and more.

Tickets are available via the following link: www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/crazy-coqs-presents-pride-at-the-musicals-1





