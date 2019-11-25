The Coronet Theatre Announces Spring 2020 Lineup

The Coronet Theatre will present a season of cross-art international theatre in the Spring of 2020. Work comes from Germany with The Berliner Ensemble, the UK with Brian Friel directed by John Haidar, and France and Ireland from Gare St Lazare with Samuel Beckett.

Theatre, music, poetry, visual art and installations will be staged in The Coronet Theatre, The Print Room and The Coronet Bar.

Artistic Director Anda Winters said 'Our policy is to present a rich mixture of international and UK work across the artistic disciplines, reinforcing our common humanity, responsibility, and excitement over artistic expression. To this end we continually make new relationships, as with The Berliner Ensemble, whilst developing existing partnerships with companies and artists such as Gare St Lazare. We are fortunate, in this magnificent building, to be able to offer artists spaces within the building to present different artistic aspects of their work. This Spring we are delighted to present a strong season of drama from across Europe in The Coronet Theatre, supported by visual art and installations in The Print Room, exhibiting another dimension of the work of these exceptional artists.'

The Spring season at The Coronet Theatre includes:

The Berliner Ensemble with The Tin Drum by Nobel-Prize winning novelist Günter Grass, make their first visit to the UK since 2006. Directed and adapted for the stage by their Artistic Director Oliver Reese, with a remarkable solo performance by actor Nico Holonics.

Afterplay by Brian Friel, directed by John Haidar. Friel's haunting one-act play takes us to a café where two of Anton Chekhov's most iconic characters have happened to meet.

Stephen Dillane, Conor Lovett, and Gare St Lazare return to The Coronet Theatre with the UK premiere of the second part of Samuel Beckett's novel How It Is (Part 2), directed by Judy Lovett, following the success of Part 1 in 2018.

Poetry Club with David Harsent and Anthony Anaxagorou. The Coronet Theatre's Poetry Club series continues with reading by two exciting contemporary poets in the at mospheric bar.

Tickets

020 3642 6606

thecoronettheatre.com (no booking fee)

In person at the Box Office (Mon - Sat, 10am - 6pm)

Address: The Coronet Theatre, 103 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3LB Nearest tube: Notting Hill Gate (Central, Circle and District lines)

Website: thecoronettheatre.com t: @coronettheatre





