The Compozers Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary With a Headline Show at The Royal Albert Hall

The concert is set for Saturday 28th of October.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

The Compozers have announced a very special ‘Night With The Compozers’ at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 28th of October. This headline show will be celebrating 10 years of the band performing authentic, grassroots, and original live music.
 
Ten years ago, a group of talented musicians embarked on a journey that would forever change the landscape of live performances. On Saturday 28th of October, fans will gather to celebrate the momentous 10-year anniversary of The Compozers, a band that has captivated audiences around the world with their extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication to their craft.
 
Since 2013, ‘The People’s Band’ have circulated around many venues throughout the UK. From Roundhouse, Shephard Bush Empire, Brixton O2 Academy, the list is endless. A Night With The Compozers will bring an array of different people from different walks of life to celebrate a synergy of great live music. 
 
Over the past decade, The Compozers have not only become synonymous with excellence but have also collaborated with some of the brightest stars in the African music scene. From Asake to Davido, Sarkodie to Tiwa Savage, The Compozers' profound understanding of the African music landscape has allowed them to create magical moments that resonate deeply with fans across the globe.
 
The Royal Albert Hall is historically the world’s most famous stage hosting musical legends such as Ella Fitzgerald, Adele and the legendary band The Beatles. On the 28th of October, The Compozers join the prestigious list of acts who have graced this renowned stage. Pioneering among the first afrobeat artists to headline the hall. Recent artists of African heritage to headline include: Wizkid, P-Square, Asa, and Angelique Kidjo.
 
Fans, supporters, friends and family anticipate the return of the annual sold-out show of The Compozers, and as we celebrate 10 years of their musical odyssey, be prepared for renditions of live music that we yearn to hear on our day-to-day. Tickets for 'A Night With The Compozers' are on sale Friday 30th of June at 10am at livenation.co.uk.
 
For more information, please head over to www.compozers.co.uk.



