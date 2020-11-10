The Campaign to Keep Locomotion No. 1 in Darlington Boosted by the Support of Michael Palin

Palin stated “Darlington and Locomotion Number One are two of the great names in railway history, they should remain united.”​​​​​​​

Built by pioneering railway engineers George and Robert Stephenson, Locomotion No. 1 was the first steam locomotive to haul a passenger-carrying train on a public railway, making its inaugural journey in 1825 between Stockton and Darlington.

For more than 160 years, the locomotive has been looked after by the people of Darlington, and since 1975, it has been on permanent display at the Head of Steam, Darlington's railway museum. As a national asset, Locomotion No. 1 is part of the National Collection and is therefore under the control of the National Railway Museum (NRM), part of the Science Museum Group. Now, the NRM has revealed plans to move it out of town.

The Keep the Loco in Darlo campaign has been boosted by a message of support form actor, TV presenter, Monty Python star and avid traveller Michael Palin.

The personal message from Palin stated "Darlington and Locomotion Number One are two of the great names in railway history, they should remain united."

Councillor Heather Scott, Leader of Darlington Borough Council, says: "Keeping Locomotion No. 1 in Darlington is crucial for our 2025 celebrations - it's unthinkable to imagine it anywhere else but Darlington for the 200th anniversary of the world's first passenger railway. It is heart-warming to know our campaign has struck a chord with Michael Palin who is famous for travelling the world many times over using the railway."



To add your support to the campaign visit: www.darlington.gov.uk/keep-the-loco-in-darlo

