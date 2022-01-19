Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The British Carpenters Announced at Theatre Royal Winchester

The British Carpenters are a celebration of the music of Richard and Karen Carpenter heads to Theatre Royal Winchester.

Jan. 19, 2022  

The British Carpenters - a celebration of the music of Richard and Karen Carpenter heads to Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 30 January at 7.30pm.

Sally Creedon and Ryan Farmery will take the audience on a musical journey through the hits of the much loved vocal legends. Creedon (Karen) and Farmery (Richard), backed by an exceptional band of the finest session musicians, deliver the distinct, soft musical style of Karen's contralto vocals alongside Richard's arrangements and composition.

The production features hits such as Close to You, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Mr Postman, Goodbye to Love and many more.

The British Carpenters will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 30 January at 7.30pm. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.


